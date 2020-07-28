Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.