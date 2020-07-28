U.S. Democratic Senate candidate Abby Broyles attended a meet-and-greet event Tuesday at Midway Deli in Norman.
The appearance, which was slated to start at 5:30 p.m, got off to a late start with Broyles not showing up until 6 p.m. When she arrived audible cheers and clapping could be heard from the crowd of just over 50 people.
Broyles was introduced by state Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, of House District 46.
“(Broyles) decided to run against one of the worst politicians in Oklahoma,” Rosecrant said in reference to Jim Inhofe, the incumbent and Broyles’ current opponent.
Inhofe was a main target throughout Broyles’ speech.
“Back in January my opponent, Jim Inhofe, knew how bad (the pandemic) could be,” Broyles said. “... And what did Jim do about it? Nothing, he stayed quiet and he sold off his stock.”
On March 20, 2020 Inhofe released a statement regarding allegations that he sold his stock before the pandemic hit.
“The New York Times allegations are completely baseless and 100 percent false. I was not at the briefing on Jan. 24,” Inhofe said. “I was meeting with pro-life kids from Oklahoma here for the March for Life and the new nominee to be U.S. Ambassador to Tanzania.”
Inhofe also stated that he has no involvement in his investment decision. After he became chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee he instructed his financial advisor to move his investments out of all stocks and into mutual funds to avoid any appearance of controversy, Inhofe said.
Broyles touched on the pandemic, education and health care during the event. Throughout her speech, her statements drew loud reactions from the audience.
Afterwards, Broyles told The Transcript that she chose Norman to host her first campaign event since the pandemic because she believes its citizens are ready for change.
“We’ve had so much support here since the beginning,” Broyles said. “We did so well here on primary night, and I wanted to come down here and thank the people for their support.”
Broyles said she also wanted to hear from the citizens of Norman about their concerns and what they want out of their senator. She said the biggest concern she was hearing from the people of Norman was about education.
“Parents are worried about sending their kids back to school, and it’s a tough decision,” Broyles said. “Because a lot of times (they have to choose) between going to work or staying at home with their kids. This is a public health crisis where we have had no leadership out of D.C and people here in Norman are feeling the consequences of that.”
Broyles said the one of the biggest causes she is passionate about is health care.
“(Health care) affects everybody,” Broyles said. “If you do not have health insurance in this country, your life expectancy is shorter. … It is too expensive — we need to drive costs down so that people aren’t having to make decisions between paying the rent and paying for health insurance.”
Broyles is a former local anchor and reporter, having worked with stations in Oklahoma City such as News 9 and News 4. She said she still deals with people trying to heckle her for having previously worked in broadcast media.
“Being a former journalist and running for office is different, I’ve kind of leaned into it a little bit,” Broyles said. “But I still have to deal with the whole ‘You’re fake news’ stuff all the time.”
Reese Gorman
(405)366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.