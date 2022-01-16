The marquee speaker at Saturday’s Cleveland County GOP Banquet, Utah Sen. Mike Lee, said the country is living under tyranny at the moment and claimed President Joe Biden is acting like a king, citing his recently struck-down vaccine mandate for private employers.
The administration’s vaccine or test mandate to curb the spread of COVID-19 was required for private employers with more than 100 employees. This part of the mandate was shot down Thursday by the Supreme Court.
“It’s not just something that can lead to tyranny — it’s something that really is tyranny. When we give the power to make law and the power to enforce law to the same person, that is tyranny, and that’s what we are living under today,” Lee said in his keynote address.
Lee, a former member of the Tea Party movement, praised the Supreme Court’s decision to shoot down the mandate but criticized its decision made the same day to let the vaccine mandate stand for healthcare facilities that receive federal dollars.
“We’re very fortunate that the Supreme Court acted the day before yesterday and stepped in and halted the enforcement of the [Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s] mandate,” Lee said. “There are a whole lot of others, and we’re still suffering under other iterations in the mandate, including those that contract with Medicare and Medicaid.”
Lee was adamant throughout his speech to the crowd of just over 100 people that the federal government should not play a huge role in governing — rather most of the laws should be handled and made on the state level.
The speech was also used to express his displeasure with an attempt from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY., to get rid of the filibuster in order to pass Biden’s agenda.
The senator from Utah also threw his full support behind Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, urging the Republicans in attendance to re-elect him to the Senate for another term.
Lankford has drawn two primary challengers; state Sen. Nathan Dahm, R- Broken Arrow, who was in attendance at the event, and Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer.
“I absolutely love James Lankford,” Lee said. “It can’t be overstated the extent to which you’re fortunate to have him as your representative.
“He wants to make sure whether he’s doing right by God, right under the Constitution and right for the people of Oklahoma.
“So thank you for electing him and I hope you’ll do it again. Because we need him in Washington desperately.”