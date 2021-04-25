With only two nominees left to confirm in President Joe Biden’s cabinet, Oklahoma’s two Republican senators have taken similar paths when it comes to considering the president’s picks.
The Senate has voted on 21 positions. Oklahoma’s senior Sen. Jim Inhofe has voted to confirm 12 of them, while the state’s junior Sen. James Lankford has voted to confirm 10 of them.
Both Inhofe and Lankford said they have approached Biden’s nominees in a similar fashion.
“My approach to nominees isn’t too complicated — I weigh how each nominee on his or her qualifications and how he or she would impact Oklahomans, and make an evaluation on a case-by-case basis,” Inhofe said.
Lankford also said he makes his decision on a case-by-case basis, and never intended to object to Biden’s nominees across the board as some of his Republican colleagues have.
“I’m going to look at each one of them,” Lankford said on Facebook Live. “Probably none of these I’m going to agree with everybody on. These are President Biden’s picks, and philosophically we have some real differences of opinion. But I’m going to continue to evaluate whether they’re qualified, ready or prepared…”
The two senators are taking a much different approach on Biden’s nominees than they did with the previous administration’s picks. In 2017, both Inhofe and Lankford voted to confirm each of then-President Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees.
Both Lankford and Inhofe have made their stance clear in statements following confirmation votes. Oklahoma’s senators were united in their objection to Xavier Becerra, Biden’s nominee for Health and Human Services secretary.
During his time as California attorney general and as a congressman, Becerra had a track record of being pro-choice and pushing for women’s and reproductive rights, a stance that Oklahoma’s senators do not share.
“Xavier Becerra is not fit to be Secretary of Health and Human Services,” Inhofe said in a press release. “Mr. Becerra has an appalling track-record: vehemently advocating against pro-life policies in Congress, attempting to force nuns to provide access to birth control and abortion-inducing drugs and pushing for the expansion of access to ‘abortions by mail’ during the pandemic. It is the duty and responsibility of our president to nominate qualified individuals to lead our federal agencies. Sadly, that is not the case with this nominee.”
Inhofe went on to assure his constituents in Oklahoma that he “will do everything” in his power to fight for “the sanctity of life.”
Lankford joined a group of over 70 other GOP senators and congressmen in writing a letter to Biden urging him to withdraw Becerra’s nomination.
“We write to express our grave concerns regarding the nomination of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to serve as the next Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS),” the letter reads. “Mr. Becerra’s lack of healthcare experience, enthusiasm for replacing private health insurance with government-run Medicare-for-all, and embrace of radical policies on immigration, abortion and religious liberty, render him unfit for any position of public trust, and especially for HHS Secretary.”
Becerra was confirmed on a party line vote.
The two senators were also opposed to Biden’s nominee for Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.
Lankford — who sits on the committee that oversees Homeland Security and has been an outspoken critic of the situation at the southern border since Biden’s inauguration — said that he opposed Mayorkas’ nomination because he believes it would lead to open borders and an influx of immigrants crossing the southern border.
“I opposed Mr. Mayorkas’s nomination today because we need a strong southern border and enforcement of our immigration laws, not an open door for amnesty,” Lankford said in a statement.
In a statement in February, Inhofe said that he is “concerned about [DHS]” under Mayorkas’ watch, and said the nominee’s previous roles at DHS under President Barack Obama’s administration “makes it clear” that Mayorkas has no intention of “continuing the last administration’s successful policies.”
“He wants to reverse the progress we made over the last four year,” Inhofe said. “Under President Obama, he helped pursue reckless immigration policies, including Obama’s illegal executive actions to provide amnesty to five million illegal immigrants, his support of sanctuary cities and general refusal to enforce federal immigration laws. There is no doubt Mayorkas will continue down this dangerous path as secretary of DHS.”
Despite being united on some nominees, the senators were split on numerous cabinet appointees, including the nomination of Pete Buttigieg for secretary of Transportation.
Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is the first openly gay man to be confirmed by the Senate to a cabinet position. Inhofe voted for him, Lankford against him.
A spokesperson for Lankford told The Oklahoman that the senator objected to Buttigieg because he lacked experience or qualifications to be transportation secretary.
During the previous administration, Lankford voted to confirm numerous nominees with no experience in their cabinet areas. He voted to confirm neurosurgeon Ben Carson as Housing and Urban Development secretary, and he voted for former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State.
Inhofe voted to confirm Buttigieg despite the fact that Buttigieg endorsed Abby Broyles, Inhofe’s Democratic challenger during the 2020 election.
Both senators were united in the confirmation of General Lloyd Austin as Secretary of Defense. Inhofe — the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Forces Committee — had nothing but positive words for the nominee.
“Today’s vote to confirm Austin as Secretary of Defense sends a strong signal to all Americans, to our allies and partners, and, most significantly, to our potential adversaries that Congress is committed to strengthening national security,” Inhofe said following Austin’s confirmation.
Alicia Andrews, the chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party, said that Inhofe and Lankford are “caught up in the D.C. Republican Party” and are neglecting the needs of Oklahomans with their objections.
Andrews specifically called out Lankford who has opposed more candidates than he’s supported.
“After years of ‘acting’ cabinet members, it is high time that we have a fully functioning, fully confirmed cabinet,” Andrews said. “Lankford especially is more focused on courting Trump voters and towing the party line than he is about the interest of Oklahomans specifically and Americans in general. He is acting as he has in the past as if there is no accountability for his votes or his words. That is the same approach of a failed president, which clearly he still follows. Based on what happened with that president, the bar needs to be raised because Oklahomans are smart enough to hold him accountable.”
