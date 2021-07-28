The Norman senior center has long been a topic of local discussion as the city and private partners look to enhance senior lifestyle offerings in Norman.
With construction on the new senior center about to begin, Norman Regional Health Systems CEO Richie Splitt said he is looking forward to providing a new level of care to Norman’s older generation.
“The Norman Forward Senior Wellness Center will be located on campus as will Variety Care, who is wanting to locate a brand-new facility that is a federally qualified health clinic, so they’re going to bring them under that single roof and expand their services,” Splitt said. “... It will be very convenient and it will be about promoting health and wellness and being proactive.”
The Senior Wellness Center was funded in part by Norman Forward and CARES Act funds. The center will include amenities like an aquatic center and a wellness clinic; groundbreaking is expected this fall.
In addition to the new Senior Wellness Center going up, the current city-run senior center has plans for the future that leaders are excited to set in motion.
“We want to spread the word and let them know that we are here, that we have lots of opportunities for socialization through physical activity and leisure activities,” said B.J. Brewer, the interim director of the Norman Senior Center. “In addition to the stuff that we do indoors, we’re starting to expand outdoors as well.”
The center wants to be an integral part of the Norman senior community; they want the center to be the destination for seniors to come socialize, go on day trips and enjoy one another’s company, even when the new wellness center gets built, Brewer said.
The existing city-run center is a place for seniors to gather and build a community, while the new Senior Wellness Center will be a place for senior citizens to exercise and build a healthier lifestyle.
“So we’re going to just keep inviting people to come join us and hang out with us, and then we’re also bringing back our monthly day trips,” Brewer said. “Those are just short field trips that we take to Oklahoma City and other surrounding communities.”
Though it won’t be the only center in the city, the existing senior center will continue to offer quality care and services to the seniors of Norman for as long as they are around, he said.
“We’re here and we’re open,” Brewer said. “This is what we have going on, and even if they’re not interested, or they may not know how to participate in activities, we say, ‘hey, just let us help you out by hanging out with us, we’d love to meet you.’ We just want to reassure everyone that we’re here and we’re gonna do everything we can to make this transition a positive one.”