Two big-ticket quality of life projects are approaching reality as the City Council is expected to formalize contracts for an athletics center and senior center next month.
During a Tuesday night study session, city attorney Kathryn Walker and Parks and Recreation Director Jason Olsen presented operator contracts for the Young Family Athletics Center, set to open in October, and the Senior Wellness Center, set to open in August.
The athletics center will offer swimming and courts for basketball, volleyball, and pickleball, while the wellness center will offer health programs, exercise classes and fitness equipment, an indoor swimming pool and space for arts.
Mayor Larry Heikkila said it was exciting news to see even more options for recreation in Norman.
“Jason and I have spoken many times about how it doesn’t matter what age you are, there’s something to do in this town that has to do with getting out and doing stuff,” Heikkila said.
The city will own the facilities and contract with the operators, Walker said. The council selected Health, Living and Fitness, Inc. for the senior wellness center, and Santa Fe Family Life Centers for the athletics facility.
Council member Austin Ball, who represents Ward 1, expressed concern the expected membership cost for the senior wellness center is far higher than the exiting center.
“The biggest thing I’ve heard is its going from $30 a year to $35 a month,” he said. “What about Sooner Care, Medicaid? Could that cover any of this?”
Olsen said it would be up to the operator to accept those payment options, but added memberships will be offered on a percentage sliding scale based on income.
“They are working toward Silver Sneakers,” Olsen said of the fitness program which offsets costs to gym memberships. “And some insurance companies do provide wellness opportunities, services through the insurance.”
Ball asked if there could be a cap. Walker said membership prices cannot be increased without council approval.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said the wellness center was the result of senior citizens who participated in surveys and an ad hoc committee to conceptualize the facility.
“Seniors participated in the whole concept of what the evolution would be,” he said. “These were driven by our seniors community members and they wanted more services, and they wanted the membership to ensure they have access to great equipment, classes and programming.”
Walker told the council he city will pay a maximum of $125,000 a year for operation and routine maintenance cost. Services the city will subsidize include janitorial services and utilities for the first three years, landscaping and pool service for five years, and fitness equipment.
The perks the city will offer the operator are to help the operator “get started, build a membership and become self-sufficient,” she said.
The city’s contract could mean even more assistance, Walker said.
“We’re talking about wether we want to upfront some of the cost to them prior to them opening, so that may end up in the final agreement,” she said. “And that’s just recognizing that they need to hire staff and get things in place, supplies and things like that in place before it opens before they’ve collected membership fees.”
Ward 8 councilor Matt Peacock asked if the subsidy from the city would continue past the first five-year lease with the operator.
“Just for the first five years,” Walker said.
According to the presentation, the athletics center operator is expected to pay up to $500,000 for its operating costs while the city will only be responsible for maintenance or repairs in excess of $5,000. Santa Fe Life Centers will be expected to pay for routine maintenance.
The center’s membership costs were not yet estimated, Walker told The Transcript following the meeting.
Both capital projects are under construction and will be paid for primarily with the half-cent Norman Forward Sales Tax fund. The temporary tax funds quality of life projects as approved by voters and expires in 2030.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.