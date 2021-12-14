The much-anticipated Senior Wellness Center is moving forward in city hall as staff submits construction contracts up for council approval.
Part of several projects to be paid for with the Norman Forward Sales Tax Fund, the center will provide fitness, recreation and health services to those age 50 and older.
It will be located at North Findlay Avenue in the Norman Regional Health System’s Porter Campus.
A contract on the city council’s agenda tonight shows a $2 million construction agreement with Crossland Construction Co., it reads.
The contract includes steel fabrication, construction contingency fees and other costs for bonding and insurance. The total cost of the project is $12.4 million.
Staff have estimated that the center will be open February 2023.
In other business, the city council will consider removing City Manager Darrel Pyle’s cell phone and car reimbursement payments.
Since he was hired by the council in 2019, Pyle has been paid $1,200 a year for a cell phone allowance and $6,000, the staff report states.
If the council approves, he would receive a city-issued cell phone and use a “fleet vehicle,” the ordinance draft reads.
Pyle received a raise in June 2020, the staff report reads. His salary increased from $170,000 to $195,000.
A staff analysis showed at the time his salary was 23% below cities of similar size.
An additional pay increase did not appear on the agenda.