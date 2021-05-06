The Senior Wellness Center Ad Hoc Committee Wednesday discussed potential changes to its original plan that would ensure the $9.9 million construction budget will cover the cost of building the Senior Center.
The center will be located at the southeast corner of N. Findlay Avenue and E. Rich Street as part of the Norman Forward Sales Tax, as previously reported by the Transcript. While Jud Foster, director of Norman Parks and Recreation, said no major cuts are necessary, some changes were proposed at Wednesday’s meeting to deliver the project within the budget.
Aaron Stoops, division manager for Crossland Construction, said the overall budget for the project is $12.4 million, with $9.9 million allocated to the construction. He said value engineering ideas are being proposed as the initial construction estimate came in at $12.6 million, around $2.7 million over budget.
Through Crossland’s work and that of other contractors and groups, Stoops said some changes have been identified, including adjustment to the exterior finishing and interior finishing and other soft cost reductions.
“Those all potentially can come up with savings of almost $2 million that we can take off at the cost estimate,” Stoops said.
Value engineering cost reduction options also include reducing owner contingency from 10% to 5%, which would save $413,000. Minor reductions in classrooms, the pool deck and reduction of the building size by 1,700 square feet to 30,000 square feet would save an additional $562,700. A building height reduction would cut $200,000.
“We have some options to reduce some places in the building, and these would be insignificant really,” Stoops said. “There’s a portion of the building that’s fairly tall, and we could take out maybe 5 to 6 feet off the height of the main entryway, and that could save on material costs by about $200,000.”
Stoops said the entryway adjustment would not affect the ability of buses, ambulances and medical care vehicles to pass under the drive-thru area.
In the last year, building material costs have risen 25%, Stoops said. He anticipates an additional 5% increase by the time the project goes to bid in November.
“We’re certainly battling material price increases right now, but there is potential that it levels out, and we only see a marginal increase to November,” Stoops said.
Foster said he believes the project can be delivered with the proposed minor cost reductions. Now, the project enters the design development phase.
The project is on track for a groundbreaking ceremony in September or October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.