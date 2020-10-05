The Norman Forward Senior Wellness Committee has chosen its location for the center, but it still needs $4.8 million to finish the long-anticipated project.
The committee voted unanimously to recommend the City Council approve the southeast intersection of North Findlay Avenue and East Rich Street for the center. Gale Hobson, committee chair, was absent.
The center is included in a list of quality-of-life projects to be paid for from the half-cent Norman Forward Sales Tax Fund. The $12.4 million budget includes an indoor pool, gymnasium and fitness area, walking track, art and activity rooms and a large kitchen among other amenities.
Parks and Recreation Director Jud Foster said the project still needs $4.8 million if the city is to build the center “entirely in one phase” instead of a pay-as-you-go project. The committee voted to recommend that the council find supplemental funds to pay for the project.
While the city owns land in the Porter Campus area, the proposed lot is owned by Norman Regional Health System. For more than six months, the city and NRHS have been negotiating the sale of city-owned land which has included a land swap, but Richie Splitt, CEO for NRHS, said negotiations were ongoing. During a Feb. 10 committee meeting, City Manager Darrel Pyle estimated land the city owned to be valued at approximately $5 million.
The Norman Regional Hospital Authority approved a resolution Aug. 21 for a partial sale and land swap and referred to 718 N. Porter Ave. as an NRHS property and 11.6 acres of land the city owns in the Porter Campus. The area is part of an NRHS plan to redevelop the area with a free-standing emergency room, behavioral health center and other health services.
Four options were presented to the committee from John Slattery of FSB Architects and Engineers. Members of the committee favored the location for its close proximity to a bus stop on Findlay, view of a neighborhood and an area with less traffic than another proposed location off Porter and Rich. A third location showed two options for the center to be located along Findlay or along East Johnson Street.
Splitt said the chosen location would be the most ideal for a quick start to the project.
“I’m overstating my case here, but it could start construction tomorrow because there are very few impediments in that zone,” he said. “So, if we determine that’s where the building will be, it would probably be a faster construction start time.”
During events to gather feedback from seniors, a green space was a frequent request. Seniors wanted to be able to enjoy an outdoor walking or sitting area, and committee members wanted to know where that space would be located.
Planning Commission member and architect David Boeck attended the virtual meeting and said he was concerned that the need for parking space encroached on the possibility of green space such as was envisioned at the former proposed location at Andrews Park.
“When you get the number of parking spots that you get, I feel like we’ve lost outside sitting places,” he said. “Maybe it’s not to the scale that we looked at in Andrews Park, but we had significant more space to walk on an outside track area. Would there be a way to link a green space to this hospital master plan to coordinate and coexist with the senior site no matter where it goes?”
Splitt said green space is part of the vision for the redevelopment of the area and the original concept of the center.
“Our goal is to connect these spaces to promote health and wellness and that interconnectivity is also about access,” he said. “That would be a priority that we want to develop into this site.”
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
