The time is almost here for the free monthly celebration of arts and creativity in the downtown Walker Arts District.
September’s 2nd Friday Artwalk takes place today from 6-9 p.m. and will coincide with Norman Film Festival’s return from a pandemic-related hiatus. Normanites can check out new and returning exhibits from Oklahoma artists or attend free outdoor screenings of independent films and shorts by local and international creators.
Art walk Director Cher Duncan said the third annual Diversity University Exhibition: Color + Portals will be on display. The exhibition showcases the work of Oklahoma POC artists and their interpretations of futurism, she said.
At MAINSITE Contemporary Art on Main Street, art walk attendees can view the closing reception of Choreographies by Leticia Galizzi and Three Different Views of Reality. This exhibit features the works of Carolyn and Jana Faseler, according to the Art Walk website.
Duncan said Wilshire Cabinet + Co on Main Street, a newer business in the downtown area, will have local musician and DJ Michael Bendure.
Local photographer Shevaun Williams will have her fashion masking series on display at Mango Cannabis on Main Street, according to the art walk site.
Duncan said art walk organizers and participating businesses are continuing to encourage safety measures Friday with the summer surge in COVID-19 cases heavily affecting Norman.
“We are encouraging everyone to be COVID-safe by wearing masks and social distancing, and if you’re planning to be indoors, be vaccinated,” Duncan said. “We don’t know what to expect [regarding] the crowd size, but we are promoting safety first.”
The Norman Film Festival returns to further diversify the art on display, giving attendees the opportunity to take in works both digital and physical.
According to the art walk website, at 6:30 p.m. in front of The Depot on Jones Avenue, Oklahoma Mon Amour will be screened. “Lapsis” can be viewed at 6:30 p.m. on the back porch at Red Brick Bar on Main Street.
Fans of short films can head to BIG Brewing for a showcase featuring submissions from local filmmakers. Lazy Circles Brewing on Main Street for an 8 p.m. showing of “Dating Amber,” an international film, the flyer on the website reads.