Members of the Cleveland County and law enforcement communities are grieving the loss of Jordan Cannon, a Cleveland County Deputy who was shot and killed Wednesday morning.
Police allege Jordan was killed in an act of domestic violence. Her husband, Vaughn Cannon, also a deputy, was arrested for first-degree murder and is housed in the Canadian County Jail.
Cannon has worked at the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office since 2021. Throughout her short time, she impacted those she worked with and people in the community.
Around 7 p.m., members law enforcement agencies across the state, as well as friends and family stood outside the Cleveland County Courthouse to pay tribute to Cannon.
People placed flowers on her patrol car which had been parked outside the Cleveland County Courthouse since Wednesday.
Cannon was recognized as a pillar in the community, someone who had a bright smile and enjoyed her work helping people.
"I'm at a loss for words. I've never done this, I've never been through this and I really don't know what to say," said Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason during Thursday's vigil. "Jordan was a beautiful, beautiful human being. When I talk about her lighting up the room when she smiled, I meant it."
Jordan's father, Rusty Pyle, said his daughter always smiled, even when mad. He said she had been like that her whole life.
Pyle took the microphone at the vigil with tears in his eyes and thanked everyone for showing up to celebrate and honor his Jordan.
"I'll try to say a couple words, but I don't know that I can," he said. "I want to thank everybody for all the kind words ... and for allowing us to share Jordan with y'all. She was the light of my life. My little girl was taken away too soon."
Amason said Jordan loved being a cop, loved kids and loved serving the community. With her death, a void was left.
"I ask myself over and over 'Why? Why would this happen?' There really is no answer," Amason said.
He continued and said we live in a fallen world but serve a bigger God than any circumstance. He thanked Jordan's family for sharing her with the community and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.
"We will come out stronger. And, just like I said, I'm not going to let Jordan's death be in vain. We are going to honor her. We are going to honor her memory," Amason said. "We are going to take a stand against domestic violence."
At the time of the fatal shooting, Jordan's 17-year-old son was in the house. At the vigil, he stood behind Pyle.
Pyle said he wanted people to know that Jordan was truly a beacon of light for everyone she would interact with.
"She was my everything...the one thing I regret is I'll never be able to see her beautiful smile again," Pyle said.
