Retired Norman Police Sgt. Gene Waggoner, 86, died Wednesday at his home, according the Citizens' Police Academy Alumni of Norman.
Born Doyle Gene Waggoner on Oct. 26, 1933, as a twin and one of four children, he was raised in Washington, Oklahoma, and graduated in 1952, according to his obituary. He married Margie Colleen Moody Feb. 14, 1953, and was married 67 years.
According to the Citizens' Police Academy Alumni, Waggoner started working at the Norman Police Department on Jan. 27, 1960, and served in various roles, including on the motorcycle division. He retired Jan. 26, 1980.
Former Norman Police Chief Phil Cotten, who served as chief from 1996 through 2011, said Waggoner was at the department when he began as a patrol officer in 1973.
Although they never worked the same shift, Cotten said he had an encounter with Waggoner prior to his employment with the department. Around 1965, Waggoner wrote then-15-year-old Cotten a citation for speeding on his motorcycle while Waggoner was on a motorcycle himself.
Months after his retirement, Waggoner was hired as a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office deputy in November 1980, as confirmed by Public Information Officer Joy Hampton. The length of time he worked there is unknown, but records indicate that he wasn't employed there after 1983.
According to his obituary, he then became a process server for several years. He also was an ordained minister.
He was preceded in death by two sons, his parents and a sister. He is survived by his wife, daughter, brother, sister, four grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wilson-Little Funeral Home in Purcell.
