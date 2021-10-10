Severe Weather 10-10

The National Weather Service has issued a moderate risk for severe storms from 4 p.m. Sunday-1 a.m. Monday for much of central Oklahoma.

 Courtesy National Weather Service

Norman and its surrounding areas have a moderate risk of severe weather including winds 60-80 mph, up to baseball-sized hail and medium tornado potential.

Norman has 100% probability for severe thunderstorms overnight, according to the National Weather Service. The storms are likely from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday in Cleveland County, according to NWS reports.

The northern half of the county also has a slight flash flood risk, reports state.

Much of Oklahoma east of Altus has a risk of severe weather from Sunday afternoon into Monday, according to NWS.

Tags

Trending Video