Norman and its surrounding areas have a moderate risk of severe weather including winds 60-80 mph, up to baseball-sized hail and medium tornado potential.
Norman has 100% probability for severe thunderstorms overnight, according to the National Weather Service. The storms are likely from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday in Cleveland County, according to NWS reports.
The northern half of the county also has a slight flash flood risk, reports state.
Much of Oklahoma east of Altus has a risk of severe weather from Sunday afternoon into Monday, according to NWS.