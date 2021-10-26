Norman and the Oklahoma City metro area is again set to experience severe weather late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service warns.
The NWS is expecting up to baseball-sized hail in some areas of the metro, and Norman is at an “enhanced risk” for severe weather, with high winds between 60 and 80 mph likely. Alex Zwink, a meteorologist with the NWS, told The Transcript that although the tornado potential is “low,” tornado formation is possible.
“Norman is definitely going to be kind of underneath the risk tonight, but it's just going to be a matter of watching how things kind of evolve and just being prepared,” he said.
Zwink said Norman residents should ensure they have multiple ways to receive alerts about severe weather in the area. Because the storms are expected to come in through the middle of the night, residents won’t be able to see a storm rolling in, and receiving alerts will be key.
“Making sure you have these warning notifications available, and being ready to be able to take any sort of storm precaution is going to be very important tonight,” he said.