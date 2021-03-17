While severe weather is forecasted today for parts of the south, Norman should avoid any noteworthy weather events this week.
Norman is set to experience “gusty winds” and some rain showers this afternoon and evening, said Phillip Ware, a meteorologist with the National Weather Center. But otherwise, Ware noted, “that’s about the extent of the impactful weather we'll see.”
Other states in the South are braced for severe storms this week. The Weather Channel reports that states from Arkansas to Alabama are at risk for intense thunderstorms, tornadoes and hail.
Norman is set to experience some cooler weather through the end of the week, then warm up this weekend. Ware said Norman is unlikely to experience any tornadic activity this week.
While another storm system is forecasted to move in early next week, Ware said it looks like Norman will avoid any intense weather during that storm as well.
“At this point, it doesn't look like conditions will be super favorable for any type of widespread severe weather, but (we’re) still several days out, so we'll just have to keep an eye on it,” Ware said.
