A winter storm warning has been issued for central Oklahoma that is expected to bring below-freezing temperatures, snow and ice Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday and carrying over into Thursday, central Oklahoma can expect 4-6 inches of snow and “along with 0.25 inches of ice and 35 mph wind gusts,” the National Weather Service has warned.
“While many areas will see at least a glazing of ice, amounts of one- quarter to one- half inch are possible across south central and southeast Oklahoma,” the NWS said in a statement. “Widespread travel impacts are anticipated across the region from Wednesday into Friday. In areas of untreated roadways, some hazardous travel can be expected into the weekend.”
All Norman Public Schools campuses will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of severe winter weather. The district has completely canceled school for the day, designating Wednesday a "traditional snow day." NPS said it will announce plans for Thursday and Friday as soon as possible.
The University of Oklahoma will close its Norman campus and move all learning — and any jobs that can be done remotely — online both Wednesday and Thursday, it announced. Plans for Friday are still forthcoming.
OG&E has prepared for the possibility of widespread outages much like what occurred last year. In an email, they said they are pre-staging more than 3,000 personnel and contractors to be ready to support customers who need restoration.
“Our crews are prepared to respond as quickly and safely as possible,” OG&E said in a statement. “In preparation for the forecasted weather, we have purchased additional materials and supplies, and OG&E power plants are ready to meet demands for electricity. We also encourage customers to be prepared so they and their loved ones can stay safe with these safety tips: Stay weather aware; Check road conditions in your area before traveling away from home; Have your emergency kit stocked and readily available in your vehicle; Make sure all of your devices are fully charged; and customers with life-sustaining and life-saving equipment at home should make plans now for severe cold weather.”
The City of Norman is also preparing for the worst and will begin salting roadways as it freezes.
The city also urges people to take precautions when it comes to their home and pipes.
“To help prevent pipes from freezing, citizens are reminded to open cabinet doors to circulate warm air around exposed pipes,” the city said. “If needed, allow faucets to drip for pipes of concern [a slow drip, producing a stream no larger than a diameter of a needle and or pencil lead]. The pipes that are most likely to freeze have the greatest chance of doing so when temperatures drop to 20F or lower. These pipes are located within the exterior walls, in garages, or under crawl spaces.”