A Noble man who repeatedly raped an 8-year-old girl was sentenced to 415 years in prison Tuesday afternoon.
Christopher Leo Louive, 32 of Noble, was convicted on Jan. 17 for 10 counts of lewd acts to a child, forcible sodomy and performing lewd acts in front of a minor. The jury recommended the sentence and Cleveland County Chief District Judge Thad Balkman agreed with them.
“I believe that while Mr. Louive does not have an extensive prior criminal history, these facts alone in the case absolutely merit the harsh punishment that this is, which is essentially spending the rest of his life in in prison because of the heinous and the just — the ugliness that surrounds these actions to this young victim who should have never been subjected to such things,” Balkman said.
According to court records, Louive had assaulted the victim for two years despite her protests that he was hurting her “private parts.” She was forced to perform oral sex and other acts on Louive, according to a pre-sentencing investigation report.
Two male juveniles also “disclosed Louive assaulted them both,” the report reveals.
The victim testified for four hours during the Jan. 14 trial as she answered questions from both the prosecution and defense.
At one point, the victim said she did not report the alleged abuse sooner than she did because she feared for her life.
“He said he would kill me if I told anyone about it,” the girl said during the opening day of testimony. The victim told the jury she believed Louive would kill her.
The molestation came to light in October 2017 when a Noble police officer responded to an unrelated call at the girl’s home. As the officer was in en route, the girl told her mother about the sexual abuse. The information was reported to the Noble police who initiated an investigation.
According to earlier Transcript reports, the incidents occurred when the mother was not home and while her siblings were locked out of the house. Louive was babysitting while he was out of work in Jan. 2017, according to testimony.
The pre-sentencing investigation report showed Louive did not have a mental health disorder. It detailed a brief criminal history which included property damage, disorderly conduct and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor. The report also found he did not have a juvenile criminal record.
“Louive poses a threat to the public and probation alone would not be a sufficient deterrent to further offenses,” the report states. “Louive’s motivation for the crime is unknown as he states he is innocent of the charges against him.”
Mindy Ragan Wood | 416-4420 | mwood@normantranscript.com
