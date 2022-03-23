Sex offender requirements continue to be the biggest point of contention over the proposed location of the city’s overnight homeless shelter, but Norman staff say a database to identify potential offenders could be in order to address the issue.
The city for more than a year has eyed state-owned land near Griffin Memorial Hospital, 900 E. Main St., as a new home for the city’s homeless shelter, currently located at 325 E. Comanche St. Those in favor of the relocation have emphasized the proposed land’s proximity to Food & Shelter, Inc. and the hospital.
City Manager Darrel Pyle told the Norman City Council at a Tuesday study session that staff could look into creating a database to identify sex offenders and thus keep them from staying at the shelter in accordance with state law. Pyle’s proposal came after Ward 3 Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello pushed back on the project over concerns that sex offenders could be staying near Le Monde School and other facilities with children.
“If that’s just adding a step to our procedures, we’re happy to follow whatever access we’re legally allowed to have to help them with that verification,” Pyle said.
Oklahoma’s Sex Offender Registration Act prohibits offenders from permanently or temporarily residing within 2,000 feet of any school site. However, requirements for sex offenders depend on when the offender was convicted.
City attorney Kathryn Walker noted virtually no public land in urban Norman is outside of 2,000 feet away from a school or park. Walker also pointed out that the city operates the current shelter within 2,000 feet of Longfellow Middle School.
But under state law, sex offenders are responsible for not staying in a shelter, Walker said.
“We would post something on the door that said, ‘If you are a registered sex offender, this could subject you to penalties under the law,’” Walker said, adding that the roughly 20 unhoused sex offenders in the city are required to check in with Norman police every seven days.
Assistant city attorney Rick Knighton said NPD would tell registered offenders they couldn’t stay at places like the proposed shelter. He also said a registered sex offender could also be prosecuted by the Cleveland County District Attorney if they stayed at that location.
Tortorello, who has met with Le Monde School, argued people would not follow a sign — he pointed to people who break the speed limit.
“35 beds versus 399 potential students, the calculus doesn’t work for me, when only one time it has to happen and it goes bad, that’s on us,” he said, adding that Le Monde School faculty and parents don’t want the facility near them.
Tortorello also expressed concern about the shelter letting people out around the same time the school takes students. Mayor Breea Clark recommended the shelter adjust its hours to accommodate this concern.
Lynn argued Frances Cate Park, the Children’s Recovery Center, Oklahoma Juvenile Center, Griffin Community Park and Jefferson Elementary are all within 2,000 feet of the proposed homeless shelter.
He also pointed out that the city doesn’t currently check for sex offenders at the current homeless shelter.
“Why don’t we have staff that is trained to do that? Because that seems important. Children seem important. Children that have been sexually abused seem important. More important than sex offenders and homeless people,” Lynn said.
“I’m not going to make a judgment with regard to who’s more important or who’s not more important, but the issue goes back to: we know what the rule is, and we have no issue when it comes to enforcing that rule,” Knighton said.
Lynn also suggested the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, which has jurisdiction over the proposed property, arrest staff if a sex offender is found on the premises. Knighton pointed out state law only allows authorities to arrest people who help sex offenders elude arrest.
Knighton also argued registered offenders likely have a good idea of what applies to them because they’re required to check in with NPD.
“We can put into place checks and balances to try to ensure that the staff is trained in regard to who can and who can’t stay here. We can seek that information from the registrant, but ultimately, it is on the registrant to say, ‘I cannot stay here,’” Knighton said. “They will have been told that by our police department already.”
Knighton said he has not seen any information from the shelter that says any of the unhoused people on Norman’s sex offender registry have stayed at the current shelter. Lynn argued Knighton’s statement assumed sex offenders were being truthful.
Clark cut Lynn off after he said Knighton didn’t look at the evidence thoroughly because he didn’t cross-reference the registry with the shelter sign-in sheet. Clark said other councilors wanted to speak on the issue.
Ward 4 Lee Hall, whose ward would hold the proposed shelter, said city staff have not found a better place for the shelter after exhausting their resources. She also argued the current shelter is staffed with security and case management to address issues.
“We have asked the question. We have had conversations with [NPD] Chief [Kevin] Foster,” Hall said. “Our legal counsel has looked into it. I absolutely value their advice when we ask them questions of a legal nature, so I accept what they’re saying, and that we have a way to address this.”