Joni Seymour was selected in April to serve as chief innovation officer for the Oklahoma Transportation Cabinet Agencies, which include the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.
In the newly-created position, Seymour will work with every business unit across the transportation cabinet to promote innovation that streamlines organizational and technological processes. She will report directly to Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz.
Most recently Seymour served as chief information officer for OTA, beginning in 2017. Her career with OTA began in 2004 when she was hired as a technology analyst, where she remained until 2010 when she was promoted to be a software development manager.
Seymour earned an associate’s degree in computer information systems from Oklahoma State University in Oklahoma City in 2011. She went on to complete a Bachelors of Science in organizational leadership at Southern Nazarene University in 2015.
In 2017, she finished her Master of Business Administration from SNU. She also attended the 2018 International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association Leadership Academy.
She and her husband, Johnny, live in Yukon and have two adult children. Seymour enjoys gardening, as well as spending time with her family, granddaughter and friends.
