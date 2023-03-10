Legislation named for a Norman business owner who died inside the Cleveland County Detention Center would offer greater protection for those experiencing a mental health crises, including jail detainees.
House Bill 2157, known as the “Shannon Hanchett Act” and co-authored by three Norman lawmakers, addresses mental health training and procedures for law enforcement.
It would require certain individuals to receive a mental health analysis within 24 hours of being requested, then be transported from jail to a mental health facility within 24 hours if approved by a mental health professional.
The bill, passed this week by the state House of Representatives, also urges 20% of active-duty law enforcement officers to receive crisis intervention training.
Additionally, it would require an officer to document the reasoning behind not seeking a mental health evaluation for anyone who appears to be or states they are “mentally ill, alcohol-dependent, or drug-dependent.”
Hanchett, 38, baked cookies in a tiny cottage on the corner of Main Street and Webster Avenue.
She was found dead in her jail cell on Dec. 8, nearly two weeks after being arrested by Norman police on complaints of making a false 911 call and obstructing an officer.
Friends told The Transcript she called police on the night she was arrested because she was having a “mental health crisis.”
Hanchett was scheduled to have a mental health evaluation the morning she died, a detention facility incident report obtained by The Transcript revealed.
The bill, which passed 92-0, was authored by Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay; Jared Deck, D-Norman; Annie Menz, D-Norman; and Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman.
The bill recommends that all police departments in Oklahoma have a minimum of 20% of their staff trained in Crisis Intervention Team (CIT), a training workshop that teaches officers how to respond to individuals who experience a mental health-, alcohol- or drug-related crisis.
The 40-hour training takes five days to complete.
“They talk to providers, panel presentations – it involves a psychiatrist, social workers, and psychologists,” said Jeff Dismukes, spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
“They do training in your own voice which helps you understand what it’s like for individuals who are experiencing behavioral health situations.”
The training is free to any law enforcement agency in the state.
Norman police Lt. Ali Jaffery said approximately 18% of department officers have completed CIT training.
“All of our officers receive training beyond the requirements of state law,” Jaffery said. “Our interactions with persons suffering from mental health crises are completed in compliance with state law.”
Roe, the bill’s principal author, said if a county jail is asked to perform a mental health evaluation on an inmate it has 24 hours to comply.
“The other thing it does, is if after a mental health professional is done evaluating that person and determines that they need to be in a facility for treatment, then they have 24 hours to find a bed and move that individual to a treatment center,” she told The Transcript.
Roe said some individuals may not be able to be moved from a jail to a mental health facility within 24 hours because of long wait times. When this happens, county jails will be reimbursed based on the facility’s average daily rate.
In a joint statement drafted by the three Norman lawmakers, Deck said he was working on his own bill when he decided to join forces with Roe.
“HB 2157 is a positive first step to ending the criminalization of mental health,” Deck wrote. “After Shannon Hanchett’s death, Reps. Menz, Rosecrants, myself, and Sen. Mary Boren held a series of interviews with different agencies to find cracks in our systems.
“This bill represents the first of several collective efforts to ensure those who need help receive it in a timely fashion. Lives are literally at stake and we must continue to act for justice.”
Boren, D-Norman, expressed gratitude the House is responding to mental health needs in Oklahoma.
“I’m grateful that the House is addressing the problem of Oklahomans who need mental health support instead of incarceration,” she said. “The bill directs a certain percentage of officers to be trained to recognize when mental health support would be justified.
“It would also be good, if there was a way to have a non-police mental health response for those who are needing help and are fearful of police.”
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office could not immediately be reached for comment for this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.