Share & Grow is excited to announce an upcoming educational event we are co-hosting with "Daily Challenge with Po-Shen Loh."
This fall, fun, exciting and unique math events are taking place across the U.S. featuring mathematician, educator and innovator Professor Po-Shen Loh.
Loh is a math professor at Carnegie Mellon University who also serves as the national coach of the USA International Math Olympiad team. He has done a tremendous amount of work to improve more students' interests in math, and some of his previous achievements landed in The New York Times, Quanta and Popular Mechanics.
His stop in Oklahoma City is scheduled on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
The twist: he'll be speaking outdoors in beautiful parks where the risks of COVID-19 are minimal (please still conduct precautions recommended by CDC at the event).
The talks will be fun events for 5th to 8th graders and their parents. They seek to inspire students to see math from a different angle, to embrace challenges and to learn how to invent (not just repeat), while also sharing educational strategies with parents.
The talk topic is about Game Theory; it will highlight some games that appear simple at first glance, but which turn out to have powerful strategies that only become visible after changing to a mathematical perspective.
There will be substantial time for free-ranging Q&A from every participant. This is an opportunity to unite families in the region who share common interests, help them create new connections and facilitate an exchange of interesting ideas.
Perhaps the most magical part is safely gathering together like-minded people, who will have an opportunity to interact with each other at an outdoor event in ways that we have so sorely missed during this Zoom year.
We highly recommend any families with 5th to 8th graders seize the chance and meet Loh in person, regardless of the students' math background, because Loh is able to make anyone enjoy his talk.
Since all the event venues have capacity limits, please kindly register for everyone who is attending so that the organizer can make sure the limit is not exceeded.
Morning event in Norman, OK:
Time: 10:30 a.m. to noon
Location: Ruby Grant Park Southwest Picnic Shelter
Registration: eventbrite.com/e/174468238197
Afternoon event in Edmond, OK:
Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Mitch Park Pavilion #5
Registration: eventbrite.com/e/174479190957