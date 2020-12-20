'She was an inspiration': Sue Lollis' family reflects on her life after death from COVID-19

David Lollis’ first memories of his wife go back to grade school.
At the time, David and Sue Lollis were just school kids in Weleetka, Oklahoma.
“She was a very remarkable person — I recognized that the first time in the fifth grade,” David said. “I heard this shouting going on while the teacher was teaching, and she was having a verbal fight with another girl. [I thought], ‘She’s got spunk!’”
David and Sue became high school sweethearts, building a life together that lasted just over six decades.
Their life together ended two months ago, when Sue Lollis, a loving wife and companion, a mother of two and grandmother of eight, a respected and passionate educator and learner, died of COVID-19, her family said. Sue died Nov. 4 at the age of 80, according to her obituary.
‘I learned from her and she learned from me’
Sue grew up in the small town of Weleetka in a poor family, one that sunk deeper into poverty after her father had an accident that mostly paralyzed him, Sue’s son Brent Lollis said.
“It was just a pretty tough upbringing — there’s a beautiful word for it in English called hardscrabble,” Brent said. “There are two ways that people get out of their situations in Oklahoma … military and school … I think it would have been great to see her as a Green Beret or a Ranger, but that’s not what she picked — she picked school.”
From her earliest years in school, Sue was academically gifted and eager. Upon returning home from her first-ever day of school, David said, Sue told her mother she was disappointed that she hadn’t yet been taught to read or write. Sue was known to be smart and curious in her small town, an energetic and hardworking student.
Her academic ambition would carry Sue to undergraduate at Connors State College and Central State University, to a master’s degree at the University of Kansas at Lawrence, and to teach at both the high school and college levels. Eventually, both of her sons would become doctors, one in the medical field and one in philosophy.
Sue was an essential part of David’s academic growth too, he said, encouraging him and helping him become a better student in high school and college. Later, she would support his passion for zoology, and put up with David handling snakes or storing mice in the refrigerator as he stuffed and studied them.
“I learned from her and she learned from me,” David said. “...She was an inspiration to her sons, as well as myself and her students.”
Sue was a learner, but also a beloved teacher. She was passionate about history and English, with interests in government, art and Greek Mythology. She started her teaching career at Capitol Hill High School in Oklahoma City, where she brought humanities to her students, and later spent more than 20 years teaching English, humanities and composition at Rose State College.
“(Her students) thought a lot of her. When she was teaching at Rose State College, she was nominated by the students as their favorite teacher, and the teachers voted her to be the Teacher for Excellence,” David said. “...She was well thought of by the students — they knew that she cared, and that is something that all teachers should try to emulate in a sense of caring for the students as individuals as well as a group.”
Her interest in English and history bled over into her free time too; she loved to read and go to the movies, to etch the details of a film into her memory. Her interest in TV and movies was just an extension of her love for literature and words, her husband said.
Sue and David travelled everywhere with each other. They took their sons to all but four states; together, the couple traversed Europe, landing themselves in Spain with Picasso’s paintings, in Austria with a Sound of Music tour and in Scandinavia, where the sky was always light. With David as her designated photographer, Sue would capture what she’d seen in Europe and bring it back to her students, showing slides of classic artwork in her humanities classes.
“We would go to the museums and the cathedrals, the farmers markets and the flea markets, and talk to people in each country,” David said. “We both had had German, and we could muddle through it a little bit.”
Sue was a tremendous conversationalist, David said, a wonderful partner to share thoughts with. Sue first told David she thought he was cute in fifth grade; the two began going steady in high school, and but for one short break in those high school years, were together for 60 years this August.
“We realized how much we needed each other to be in our lives,” David said. “...She was a very sweet and loving woman.”
Sue was also an accomplished letter writer, sending “hundreds” of cards and letters to friends each year, her son said. Sue was both trusting and trustworthy, an empathetic woman, Brent said.
She loved her grandchildren, and kept photos of all of them hanging on the walls of her home; for her sons, she’d kept detailed baby books with tiny handwriting, documenting the first parts of their lives. Sue loved to invite her grandchildren to tea parties and to share her love of museums with them.
Sue was diagnosed with dementia a few years ago. She kept her mind active still, doing crossword puzzles and games to help her memory. But eventually, her family started to see the changes in Sue.
‘Worst event in my life’
The last weeks of Sue’s life, one that’d been filled with curiosity and learning, were largely marked by the decisions her family had to make about her health.
Sue was initially hospitalized in early October after passing out in the car one day. Three days after hospitalization, Sue tested positive for COVID-19, despite having tested negative upon hospital admission, David said.
But Sue was well enough that she couldn’t stay in the hospital, and so began a difficult string of choices for her family. The Lollises moved Sue to two different skilled nursing facilities, first in Oklahoma City, then in Norman.
David and Brent said it was difficult to work with the facilities in transferring Sue when she needed to be moved. While Sue’s health status changed multiple times, by the last time Brent saw his mother, she was unresponsive.
Eventually, her health became so poor that she was moved back to the hospital. By that point, Sue’s oxygen levels were very low, and she was “gasping for breath,” David said.
On her advance directive, a document outlining a person’s medical wishes in the event they are incapacitated, Sue named David to make medical decisions for her. With doctors’ help, David chose the most painless way possible for Sue to pass. Sue died the morning of Nov. 4, six days after being transferred back to the hospital.
“Academically, I’d say it’s a no brainer — it’s still very hard,” David said. “But it’s a choice I had to make. Her death was the worst event in my life.”
David, a retired zoology professor, looks at the virus with a scientist’s mind. The COVID that took his wife was acting as viruses act. Viruses will do as viruses must do, he said, but it’s up to humans to be better prepared and take precautions.
“It’s not the virus’ fault — we can’t blame the virus really for anything, no more than you can say a Bengal tiger is vicious and mean and evil — they do what they do, and so does the virus,” David said. “What we have to do is understand the science of germs, viruses, bacteria and parasites and so forth, and understand them well enough that we can control them. and we haven’t done a very good job with this virus....people just should have been more prepared and followed guidelines, and we’re still not following guidelines very well.”
Brent and David have both seen people not taking the guidelines very seriously, even around various businesses in Norman. The virus has no real intentionality … it just does what it’s got to do to survive,” Brent said. “It’s people who get to make intentional choices.
“When did she get it, where did she get it — relevant questions, and nobody could quite figure it out,” Brent said. “ ... We certainly didn’t do it right, Sue and David didn’t do it right — there was a mistake made somewhere. We can’t say they did it right — she died … my point is, how do you go from April to October without making a mistake? The longer it goes, it’s going to happen...if it goes on too long, even the most careful person makes the mistake.”
David left Norman behind this week, moving to Washington, where his son Blake lives, to start fresh in a new place. Sue’s loss has been hard for him; he tries not to think about it too much so he can keep going, he said.
“I sometimes look for her and wonder why she’s not here,” David said. I don’t know whether keeping her out of my mind is a good thing or not. It’s something I think I have to do to function.”