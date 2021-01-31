A new local bakery celebrated its opening last summer with an official grand opening on Friday.
Shelley Hall opened Shell Belle’s Bakery on Campus Corner in July, and the bakery offers a variety of baked treats that are made daily including scones, muffins and cookies. The bakery held a soft opening in July, and then held its official grand opening Friday after briefly closing during the University of Oklahoma’s winter break.
Hall started the business around five years ago as a home-based baking business following her graduation from Platt College’s Pastry Chef program before moving to its current location on Campus Corner last summer.
Hall said opening the bakery in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic has created some obstacles, which require consistent evaluations and quick decision making.
“We are trying to get where we can actually settle into a normal routine, because we have had to close early some if someone was exposed to COVID-19 outside of work and we couldn’t get that shift covered,” Hall said.
The restaurant’s dining space is just large enough to allow for a limited number of guests to sit socially distanced, but Hall hopes to add additional seating once the pandemic wanes.
The hours of operation have been reduced since the store’s opening in hopes of increasing efficiency, Hall said. The bakery is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
“We’re just trying to get to where we can settle in and actually have to have good consistent business coming in,” Hall said.
Hall said the bakery is becoming known for its croissants and especially its cookies, and the bakery offers flavors like snickerdoodle, chocolate chip, sugar and oatmeal. They also add in seasonal flavors and combinations that might be considered atypical.
“Around Thanksgiving we had pumpkin chocolate chip muffins, which was an idea one of my bakers had,” Hall said. “I didn’t know how I felt about the idea, but then I tried it and I said ‘Oh my God, that is so good.’”
The bakery also now offers bake butter braids, which she said she hasn’t seen since fundraisers years ago.
“It’s like a croissant dough with flavoring in it,” Hall said. “Right now we’re just doing a cream cheese one, because we wanted to see how well they went before we kind of expanded out, but we’ll probably start adding some fruit flavored ones and some other stuff.”
Customers can pair a croissant sandwich or muffin with one of the bakery’s iced or hot coffees, many of which are locally sourced. The bakery recently transitioned into using compostable products in an effort to become more environmentally friendly, Hall said.
“I try to stick with local suppliers,” Hall said. “Our espresso beans are from Prelude Coffee Roasters in Oklahoma City and we have drip coffee through Yellow Dog here in Norman. We also have sodas from [OKC Soda Co.]”
Hall and her crew have no intention of shying away from trying new things and want to be open to customer suggestions.
“It’s part of the fun,” Hall said.
Shell Belle’s Bakery is located at 331 White St on Campus Corner. For more information, call 405-857-2401.
