This year, Cleveland County animal shelters are warning residents that you better watch out, you better not cry, and you better not pout if that puppy you got for Christmas doesn’t work out for you.
Rose Grimm, shelter manager at Second Chance Norman, said bringing an animal into the home is a big responsibility, regardless of the time of year.
Grimm said many folks purchase or adopt dogs impulsively, and are not prepared to take care of their animals in the following months.
She added the rate of returns in 2022 is “unprecedented.”
“In animal welfare, we have always had a spike of returns in January and February,” Grimm said. “This year, we’ve seen something different. We are seeing an up spike of returns year-round, because people are going on holidays.”
During the pandemic, many brought pets into their homes because they desired the company of furry friends. Now that most pandemic restrictions have lifted, owners are choosing to ditch their dogs so they can travel, according to Grimm.
“I’ve been doing animal welfare for 12 years, and we are seeing such a drastic change of culture in Oklahoma that’s potentially devastating for the animals that need people,” she said.
Grimm said folks need to seriously consider whether the family is invested in the animal before making a potentially decades-long commitment. She noted that for those that are seriously interested in acquiring a pet, the holidays aren’t a bad time to bring in a home because it is when adopters have the time to acclimate their animals to a new home.
Jared Cox, the animal control officer for Noble Animal Shelter, said currently, not many animals are ready for adoption. He recommends not purchasing animals for other people as gifts.
He also doesn’t recommend adopting animals during the holidays because they can feel holiday stress.
“I would recommend that you get it during your normal schedule so the animals can get used to your schedule,” he said.
Cox also said it is important to quickly build a relationship with a veterinarian, as many shelters do not offer all of the vaccines and spaying and neutering services required for pets
Analynn Newton, a veterinary student at Oklahoma State University who also works at Westwood Veterinary Hospital, said her clinic sees an influx of puppies and kittens following the holidays. Newton said new pet owners should know what kind of commitment they are making.
“They should be aware that buying a puppy is the cheapest part,” she said.
Westwood recommends four rounds of vaccines for puppies, starting with two rounds of distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza, and parvovirus, followed by a round of leptospirosis and bordetella, and the last shot is a booster of the previous shots, plus rabies.
Newton said most puppies have worms, so they perform fecal examinations during the first two visits, and then puppies are administered a dewormer.
“They will need to be on a preventative flea and tick prevention. Most come monthly chewable tablets, and that is an expense, because they have to be on it year-round in Oklahoma because we have ticks biting year round, as well as ticks,” she said.
Dogs also need to go on heartworm medication for the entirety of their lives.
When they turn 6-months-old, or 8 months for larger breeds, they are recommended for spaying or neutering.
Time is a big thing with a new puppy. You need to dedicate a lot of time. They need proper socialization,” Newton said.
Grimm recommends ensuring that homes have a space for animals to retreat for peace and quiet. Dogs can be triggered by different sights and smells, such as the twinkling of Christmas lights and the aroma of cookies, which are not routine in most households.
“We like to practice the three-three-three rule. It takes three days for the animals to learn about the home, three days for their hormones to drop, three days to learn a routine, and three months to know that they are safe and in this family,” she said.
Cox said potential owners need to check to see if it is legal to own dogs where they live.
“I would also recommend you check your city’s ordinances about keeping them inside, and the number of animals you are allowed to have. It is different in Norman than it is in Noble,” Cox said.
In Noble, Cox sees an uptick in animal returns in the first part of the year, but he sees the biggest increase following the spring semester at the University of Oklahoma.
“It is because students at the University of Oklahoma are trying to get rid of animals that they acquired during the semester before going home for summer vacation,” he said.
In an article from Moore Monthly,
Samantha Phillips of the Moore Animal Shelter, in an article that appeared in Moore Monthly magazine, made several recommendations before acquiring an animal for Christmas: including check to make sure that no one in the house is allergic to the desire pet to be acquires; check the size of pets, compared to children in the home; check family finances to make sure they can pay for dog or animal food, veterinary bills, leashes, collars, and toys; and check their schedule and decide if they are willing to devote the time for dog walking, which is several times a day.
