Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason announced that Deputy Chris Satterfield as the newest member of the canine team.
Satterfield joined the sheriff’s office in October 2019, bringing more than five years of experience from other metro agencies.
“Deputy Satterfield has been a great addition to our office. His positive attitude and hard work show his dedication to this office and Cleveland County,” Amason said.
Being a K-9 handler requires additional dedication to training and education. Being a K-9 handler consists of extra hours to train and care for the K-9 officer daily.
Additionally, the sheriff’s office requires monthly training as a team.
“We want to make sure we are upholding the highest level of training available” Amason said. “We regularly train in searching for drugs, tracking individuals, and search and rescue. The more we are able to train as a team, the better we will be in an intense situation.”
Since the start of his law enforcement career, Satterfield had expressed an interest in the K-9 program.
“I knew I would enjoy the challenges, and I am excited to watch the K-9 excel and be utilized for their trained purpose,” Satterfield said.
When Amason was elected, the sheriff’s office had two handlers for three K-9s. Amason said that having three K-9 handlers allows the office to spread their resources throughout the county. There will now be two K-9 teams for patrol and one in the detention center.
Satterfield has been paired with K-9 Hevey, who has been with the office since August 2018.
Satterfield said that he and Hevey are bonding well and training is going great.
