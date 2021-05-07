Sheriff Chris Amason and Cleveland County Commissioners Darry Stacy and Harold Haralson announced a shift in duties for two staff members.
Joy Hampton, who served as the public information officer for the county sheriff’s office, will shift to county duties while Mendi Brandon, who served as the sheriff’s quartermaster, will take over as the new public information officer.
“We congratulate Joy on her new position and welcome Mendi as our new PIO,” Amason said. “Mendi has a degree in communications, is an accomplished photographer and has experience in social media and web design. She was an asset in her former position, and we believe she will continue to be an asset in her new role.”
Brandon and Hampton will continue to work together in their respective offices to serve the county and will work with Cleveland County Emergency Management Director George Mauldin in preparing for and responding to critical incidents.
Hampton will be new to Haralson’s team but is not new to the county.
“Joy has done great work for the county in the past two and half years,” Stacy said. “Her video work for the Norman Farm Market and her work in media relations and social media have been valuable. In her expanded role, she will be ready to help us get the word out on some positive changes coming to the county when The Well opens.”
Haralson said the American Rescue Plan and other programs currently underway and coming soon opened the door for Hampton to expand her role with his office.
“We are grateful to have her on board,” Haralson said. “She works well with my current staff and has a skill set which should serve the county as we enter this next phase of growth and change.”
Brandon began her career with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office in August 2015 as a part-time evidence clerk. She progressed through several positions, eventually advancing into a supervisory role, all while completing her degree.
In May 2018, Brandon graduated from Mid-America Christian University with a Bachelor of Science in communications, public relations and ethics. Brandon has run successful social media campaigns for local businesses, and she does photography work around the metro area.
