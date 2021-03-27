For the first time in the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office history, the office will begin equipping its deputies with body cameras beginning in April, Sheriff Chris Amason announced Saturday.
At his first town hall since becoming sheriff, Amason said each of the CCSO’s 89 deputies will be given a body camera, fulfilling a promise he campaigned on throughout 2020.
“April 1 is when we’re going live with it,” Amason said. “We have one for every deputy and we also have some in car cameras for our transport deputies.”
The body cameras will be required to be on any time deputies take an “enforcement action” or make a traffic stop, Amason said. He also encourages his deputies to have the body cam on whenever they are in public, just as an extra precaution.
CCSO is not alone in not having any body cameras; the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office currently does not have any body cameras, though the newly-elected Sheriff Tommie Johnson campaigned on implementing the cameras and requiring his deputies to wear them.
The Norman Police Department, however, rolled out its body camera program in 2017.
Over the years, the CCSO has been saving money in order to implement this program, Amason said. Amason did not say Saturday how much this first round of body cameras will cost the department, but said he would share the costs with The Transcript later this week.
The sheriff said that the reason he advocated so heavily for the cameras is for accountability and for more transparency with the public.
“I want to be [held] accountable for our actions,” Amason said. “I think that [body cams] will help with the trust and legitimacy that [I want], because they tell the true story, and if I have a deputy that made a mistake or is in the wrong, we have that. Or if I have a deputy that did everything right, we have that too.”
The sheriff also said the cameras provide evidence that is often necessary when prosecuting someone.
“In a criminal proceeding, the evidence that it provides is night and day,” he said. “I think a lot of juries nowadays expect that kind of evidence.”
