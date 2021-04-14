The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office proactively works to increase traffic safety on roads within Cleveland County by increasing patrols in areas of concern, deploying two speed trailers in trouble spots, partnering with area agencies on special initiatives and through preventative education on social media and at neighborhood meetings and other public venues.
“Two weeks in a row, we had injury accidents at US 77 and 60th,” Sheriff Chris Amason said. “Our hearts go out the victims of those accidents and their families.”
US Highway 77 is a main north-south thoroughfare for motorists traveling through Cleveland County and has long been an area of concern for the sheriff’s office.
“We have focused traffic patrols in this area,” Amason said.
The sheriff’s office made 17 traffic stops at US Highway 77 and 60th Street since March 15 and the number of stops in the general vicinity is much higher.
Based on data from the communications center within the last 60 days, the sheriff's office reported that deputies responded to 15 vehicle wrecks, 14 reckless driver complaints and made 110 traffic stops on US 77 regarding traffic violations.
The sheriff’s office deployed a radar speed trailer near US 77 and 60th Street to help slow traffic and prevent wrecks at that intersection. Those radar speed trailers also capture data about traffic flow and serve as a deterrent.
Additionally, there is construction on US 77 south of Slaughterville Road.
“The Oklahoma Department of Transportation notified our office that ODOT workers have seen an increase in reckless driving, even while motorists are traveling in a marked construction zone,” Amason said. “We feel it is imperative to address these ongoing concerns for public safety.”
Using data from the speed trailer and complaints from ODOT workers and area residents, the sheriff’s office is planning a traffic safety corridor project named “U.S 77 Safe Travel Initiative.”
“We have 558 square miles to cover in this county, and we focus our energy where the data and the people indicate we are most needed for public safety,” Amason said. “Our partnerships with other local agencies and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are key to providing comprehensive coverage to prevent drunk driving, distracted driving and speeding.”
He said while a strong law enforcement presence is a deterrent, community involvement is an important piece of the puzzle.
“Working together to educate people on the triple threat of impaired driving, distracted driving and speeding helps save lives,” he said.
