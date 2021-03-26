Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason will host a quarterly town hall meeting, starting 3 p.m. Saturday at Noble Assembly of God Church, 100 W. Post Oak Road.
“As an elected county official, I want to be accessible and plan to meet with our residents regularly in various locations throughout the county,” Amason said. “We will provide updates on what we’re doing at the sheriff’s office, but we’ll also give people the chance to ask questions and voice concerns.”
Members of CCSO’s executive leadership team will join Amason at the public meetings.
“Building relationships with the people we serve will make us more effective,” he said. “Together, we can continue to improve the quality of our service to the people who have entrusted us with their protection.”
