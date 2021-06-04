The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found to the east of Norman Thursday evening.
The body was located near 192nd Avenue NE. and E. Rock Creek Road, CCSO spokesperson Mendi Brandon said Friday. As of 9:45 a.m. Friday, Brandon could not share any more information, she said.
The State Fire Marshal's office was able to confirm that law enforcement also found a burned vehicle at the site, and that an agent would be investigating the vehicle fire.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as The Transcript learns more information.
