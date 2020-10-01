Shiloh Drive is closed to traffic between Alameda Street and Jennifer Circle through 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5. The contractor will be replacing failed concrete on Shiloh Drive just south of the Alameda Street intersection. A signed detour route is in place to direct traffic to use 12th Avenue SE and East Boyd Street to access Shiloh Drive.
Questions about the construction may be directed to Jason Spencer at 405-366-5315 or jason.spencer@normanok.gov.
PROJECT HISTORY
In the Norman General Obligation Bond Election of 2016, voters approved the Street Maintenance Bond Program, a 5-year, 4-phase program to address maintenance needs on neighborhood streets. The four categories include (1) Urban Asphalt Street Rehabilitation, (2) Urban Concrete Street Rehabilitation, (3) Urban Road Reconstruction and (4) Rural Road Rehabilitation. Prior to the election, the City provided a list of all streets included in the program based upon the pavement condition data from the City’s current Pavement Management System. Shiloh Drive between Alameda Street and Boyd Street was included in the FYE 2021 Urban Concrete Pavement project locations.
The roadways included in this project are located in established residential neighborhoods. The current roadways are constructed of concrete pavement. The concrete pavement is in poor condition. This project involves rehabilitation of the existing pavement including panel replacement.
Bid documents and specifications for the Street Maintenance Bond Program – Urban Concrete Pavement, FYE 2021 Locations Project were advertised on June 13, 2020 and June 18, 2020 in accordance with State Law. On July 14, 2020, City Council awarded this project to RDNJ, LLC, dba A-Tech Paving of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for $1,183,072.50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.