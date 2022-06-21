Construction is scheduled to begin later this summer on a new development that will house a popular brunch destination and a craft cocktail bar in the heart of downtown Norman.
Hatch Early Mood Food and SDCR Barley & Wine Bar will anchor the J. Ford Building, a multi-level infill development and joint venture between Norman-based developer Joey Wishnuck of Wishnuck Investments and Jeff Dixon and Zac Bradt of Provision Equity Partners.
The project will wrap around the Okie Baking Co. Cookie Cottage at the northeast corner of Webster Avenue and Main Street. Wishnuck and Provision estimate completion in late summer or early fall of 2023 for the roughly 10,000-square-foot building.
Wishnuck said downtown Norman was highly supportive of the restoration of the Cookie Cottage, and the J. Ford Building, named after his son Joseph Ford Wishnuck, is the next phase of the project.
Jeff Dixon, founder of Provision Concepts, said he has waited for the perfect opportunity to open a concept in Norman, and teaming up with Wishnuck for the downtown Norman site finally felt right.
With Hatch and SDCR, Bradt said Norman is getting two of Provision Concepts' most established brands.
The Norman location will be the fourth Hatch Early Mood Food in the metro. Bradt said Hatch is a next-level brunch destination featuring an innovative menu with one-of-a-kind offerings like Loaded Hashbrown Tumblers and Chieftain’s Revenge.
The atmosphere features hues of bright blue, green and yellow lights coming together to meet Hatch’s signature “cracked egg” LED ceiling.
SDCR Barley & Wine Bar, also known as Sidecar, will be located on the second floor of the J. Ford. Sidecar is a high-end, full-service craft cocktail bar and restaurant that provides a “warm indoor space,” complimented by cognac leather and natural teak-paneled walls, Bradt said.
“Its vibrant patio comes alive at night, offering the ultimate scene for local live music paired with remarkable views,” Bradt said.
The Norman Sidecar will be the third metro location.
Cookie Cottage owner Shannon Hanchett said she is excited to see the project coming to the central portion of downtown Main Street. She anticipates the J. Ford will add to the ever-growing synergy of the district.
“[Wishnuck] is really helping to expand and beautify this part of Main Street, but the main thing I’m excited about is the mixture of [new and old],” Hanchett said. “I love the fact that there will be a new concept mixed with this 100-year-old cottage.”
Matt Peacock, owner and principal architect of Norman-based Peacock Design, designed the shell, and Fitzsimmons Architects will design the interior. Peacock said he wanted to design the J. Ford so it could stand on its own while also complementing the historic look of the neighboring cottage.
The Main Street portion of the building will be the same height and proportions of the Cookie Cottage.
Peacock said he wanted to create a responsible design that fit in with the character of Main Street, while “bringing something impactful to the corner.”
Additional retail and commercial space will be available for lease on the first and second floors through Boulevard Property Management. Project lending was provided by CORE Bank.