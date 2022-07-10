Norman’s annual celebration of local businesses returns for its fifth consecutive year next weekend, an event that provides both a seasonal boost for retailers, as well as opportunities for shoppers to get back-to-school clothes, gifts and more at discounted prices.
The commencement of the Summer Sidewalk Sale is less than a week away, and shops are preparing special promotions.
Last year, the initiative became a coordinated effort with Oklahoma’s Independent Shopkeepers Association as part of its Weekend of Local. VisitNorman, the Norman Chamber of Commerce and the City of Norman community relations office coordinates with the association on behalf of Norman.
Sara Kaplan, City of Norman chief business and community relations officer, said retail powers the economy, and the city is proud to partner with the local business community annually for a weekend that “showcases so many incredible local shops and districts.”
Dozens of retail sites will participate in the Summer Sidewalk Sale, with shopping outdoors and indoors, Kaplan said in a city release.
Amy Baldwin, owner of Artifactory on Main Street, plans to have clothing, home decór and seasonal items outside like last year but will have a 20% off on items inside the store.
“We have tons of new market stuff arriving daily, and that’s even going to be included in the 20% off,” Baldwin said.
During a time when gas prices and shipping costs are high, Baldwin said the sale is beneficial for those looking for a deal, as well as store owners, who could use a strong sales weekend.
Baldwin, like many store owners who have seasonal selections, sees the sidewalk sale as a means of clearing out certain inventory to make room for fall items.
Despite another hot weekend forecasted by local weather experts, Baldwin said the sidewalk sale coinciding with Eat Norman Restaurant Week is a perfect pairing.
“It just brings people out,” Baldwin said. “People can go grab a burger and then come and shop and get their discounts.”
For Paige Beal, owner of Tulips on Buchannan Avenue, the Sidewalk Sale brings an influx of foot traffic during a slow time on Campus Corner weeks before students return.
“We love getting more people out here, and we plan on having a fun selection of different items that we are excited to give customers a good deal on so that we can get all of our new stuff and have room for it,” Beal said.
Helen Wolney, owner of Apothem on Asp Avenue, said University of Oklahoma apparel will be discounted during the sale.
“[The sale] encourages people to get out again, and I know it’s going to be a hot one, but [local retailers] have stuff they want to get rid of, and then they’ve got new stuff coming in for you to look at, too,” Wolney said.