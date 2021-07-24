A Silver Alert was issued at 10:32 p.m. Saturday out of Cleveland County for a 71-year-old woman who went missing from the 17500 block of Box Road in Lexington.
According to the alert, Shirley Coker was under proven medical or physical disability and may be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death. She has been diagnosed with dementia and depression.
She was wearing brown pants and a black shirt with multi-colored designs, according to the release. She may be in a 2010 red, four-door Ford Fusion with Oklahoma plate CBC753.
Residents should contact authorities if they have any leads that will help locate Coker of if they have found her.