A Silver Alert has been issued for Mary T. Gaddy, 69, who was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. She has Alzheimer’s Disease.
According to a release from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, she is 5’1” tall with blue eyes, weighing 130 pounds. She was last seen driving from her residence in the 10000 block on Peters Street in Noble, driving north on Peters to Maguire Road toward Noble.
She was driving a white 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT hatchback with Oklahoma tag FRE517.
According to the release, she was wearing a blue and white striped long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. Her brown lab mix named Red was with her.
