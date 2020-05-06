Cleveland County Sheriff's Office has issued a silver alert for 69-year-old Mary Graddy, caucasian, who was last seen wearing a blue sweater with gray stripes.
Law enforcement is asking the public to be on the look out for a 2014 white Hyundai Elantra with Oklahoma license plate number FRE-517. She was last seen east of Noble around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Graddy has Alzheimer's disease, the report reads, and is believed to be endangered. The report did not include a photograph.
