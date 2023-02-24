On the first Saturday night in January, Silver Spur Square Dance Club’s caller Bob Thomas started the dance with unlikely tune “Bang a Gong (Get it On)” by UK rock outfit T. Rex. The sexy slow burner would have been unfamiliar to Silver Spur founders back in 1948 because glam rocker Bang a Gong wasn’t released until 1971. Seventy five years ago Norman resident and Rexall Drug Store employee Lois Doughterty is credited with doing what it took to start the club.
The list of Silver Spur Square Dance Club charter members posted at the club’s website (normansilverspur.com) reads like a who’s who of this town’s prominent families: Adair, Barbour, Goodno, Loffelhoz and Waters are just a few. There were 44 other couples in 1948 and over the years they danced in barns, hotels, a North Base hall, a church and a mobile home park recreation center. At the first dance of 2023, callers Bob and Melissa Thomas were presiding at Norman’s 12th Avenue Recreation Center. They’ve held their post since 2005.
“When I started calling for this club most of the members had been taught square dancing by someone else,” Thomas said. “There had been many other callers since 1948. But now when I ask for a show of hands of those I taught to square dance it’s almost the entire room.”
In January, twenty three dancers were in attendance in the big bright recreation center which doubles as a basketball court. None of them are original club members. Current Silver Spur Square Dance Club Presidents are Kathy and Kevin Buller.
“Many former members have passed on or their health is not good,” Thomas said. “We have one who just turned 100 last June and we square danced at his birthday party. He was walking around and sound but didn’t think he should be dancing.”
Thomas allowed that not much about the club has changed since his caller tenure began in 2005.
“We’ve moved dance locations three times but where we are now is a nice big room,” he said.
“We still have a lot of the same traditions from in the past,” Melissa Thomas said. “Those include a family meal on lesson nights, it’s a way for students to start becoming part of the family. We also have a Christmas party.”
The Thomas couple believe the club has lasted for 75 years and counting because the most important aspect of square dancing is fun.
“People are laughing, teasing and playing,” he said. “Taking short-cuts they’re not supposed to, just having fun. That’s the main thing, they aren’t perfect dancers and I’m not a perfect caller. If they make a mistake I want them to laugh at it and go on.”
That’s exactly what happened during that night’s dance when one gal had a wardrobe malfunction with multiple layers of petticoats going south on her.
Hilarity ensued as she readjusted her stylish attire but never stopped dancing.
“At some clubs people can get a little stern trying to do everything exactly right but we’re just here to have fun,” Thomas said.
Silver Spur is the second oldest club in these parts. Wichita, Kansas’ Circle 8 club is older.
Back in the 1940s and 50s there were thousands of dancers regionally. Clubs were selective about who they let in. You had to know how to square dance and do it well to be a member.
“Silver Spur has been around a long time and Norman is still a smallish town,” Thomas said. “People are really nice, they’re friendly and just want to be around other people.”
Some enthusiasts attend dances hosted by the other clubs in the metro which include ones in Midwest City and Newcastle.
Thomas calls at those dances too and has a following. He has a deep yet soothing voice that’s confident and mellifluous.
“It took a while to get the knack of standing up there and calling without having it all memorized,” he said. “It’s kind of a challenge to do the patter, calling moves for them to go around and then put them all back together again. It’s kind of like a puzzle or what we call, get them resolved and back to their corner or partner.”
Everyone at the 12th Avenue Rec Center last month was over 55 but there are younger people who square dance.
“We’ve had some recent college graduates in our last set of lessons,” Thomas said. “We shoot for getting younger people in because they have a lot of energy.”
Square dancing was designated the official State Folk Dance of Oklahoma in 1988. Decline in the numbers of people square dancing here began several years after that.
“Now there are 12 clubs in the area and at one time there were 50,” Thomas said. “At one time 100 people would show up for a regular dance back before I started. A lot of the clubs were invitation only, now not so much, we don’t normally turn anybody down.”
Silver Spur welcomes new dancers as the club heads towards 100 years of dancing. Information about dance lessons is available along with details about the club though callers Bob and Melissa Thomas at 405-642-1832 or bob@sdbob.com.
