Norman musician Brad Fielder learned from his mother early-on that resilience and poetry could be intertwined. That personal hardiness and art were indeed complimentary of each. Fielder has put that wisdom to use as his singer/ songwriter career progresses through this year’s challenges and setbacks. One way he’s doing that is by live streaming performances on Facebook from his home in a series titled “Live from the House” on Sundays 11 a.m. to noon CST.
“I learned by watching her write poetry,” Fielder said. “She would read and present poetry to me, bought me books and encouraged me in that creative endeavor. Her resilience was a lot of what she’d write about. She didn’t have the easiest of adult lives, being married seven times. A handful of those guys were drug addicts and alcoholics who definitely weren’t the nicest of characters.”
Much of his mom’s writings were insightful of those tumultuous relationships.
“She showed me that we may not have the best lives but we can use that, reflect it, put it into something else and leave it over there,” he said. “We don’t always have to carry that in us or with us.”
After her death Fielder inherited his mother’s collected writings.
“I’m very thankful for having that experience from her that’s been instilled in me,” he said. “She turned me into a lyrics person. In her youth her favorite musicians were The Band and she would write out all their lyrics, figuring out what they were saying and how they were saying it. I got that from her.”
Fielder’s songs are known for their attention to the details of life. He casts an unflinching gaze at people, places and attitudes. Fielder is a product of the ranching and oil patch country of Major County. Artistic inspiration for writing and performing songs has not wavered from when he first started until the present.
“I love people’s stories,” he said. “Right now I’m sitting in the parking lot of 12th and E. Lindsey where the Smart Saver is.”
That day Fielder was caring for the toddler he and wife Laura Elizabeth Fielder have. The child was taken for a car ride so he’d be sleeping during the interview. Fielder described the Norman cityscape through his windshield.
“There’s a kid over in front of the liquor store playing his guitar,” he said. “And there’s a group of people standing outside which makes me wonder what’s going on over there and what drives them to do that.”
Fielder tells genuine stories and ones from his imagination.
“Sometimes I’ll just go talk to people,” he said. “I want to connect to them and write what people can relate to on a universal level. I used to think that I’d needed to force some sort of socially relevant issues into my songs. But now I just let it come when it does.”
This year has already provided a wealth of personal experience for songwriters.
“Every month seems to have lasted a year,” Fielder said. “2020 is probably going to provide decades worth of material to work with.”
Fielder acquired a historical perspective of music early in his career. He has a salient fondness for vintage Americana.
“Through another musician I was exposed to the Smithsonian Anthology of American Folk Music,” he said. “Just looking at it I was already intrigued and then listening to it was like musical memories I didn’t know I had. That sound resonated way in the back of my head. It was like something I knew but had lost. It felt like the music found me again not me finding it.”
Fielder’s career includes collaborating with other musicians include Clint Hardesty in a project called Hog Feed and classic country outfit Empty Bottles.
“As a solo performer I’ve gone the way of giving myself complete creative control,” he said.
The live music scene here has suffered from being off and on and off again during the pandemic. Like other musicians Fielder has adjusted.
“Out of necessity I’ve been performing from home on Sunday mornings,” he said. “It’s been good. Some weeks are more viewed than others. But there’s always people watching, interacting and talking with each other in the chat feature. It’s a lot better than not having anything else to do.”
