Six Norman high school seniors were recently recognized by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence with 2023 Academic All-State Awards.
Representing Norman High School are Madeline Reinke, Olivia Tedesco and Justin Lang.
Representing Norman North High School are Tuqa Alibadi, Evelyn Combs and Dylan Wall.
The students are among the Top 100 public high school seniors selected from hundreds of applications statewide.
Each will receive a $1,500 merit-based cash award, honor cord and a medallion. The All-Staters will be recognized at the foundation’s 37th annual Academic Awards Banquet on Saturday, May 20, at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa.
Madeline Reinke
Reinke is a National Merit finalist and an Advanced Placement scholar. She earned a spot on the Oklahoma State Dance Team Directors Association All-State dance team and was a solo state finalist two separate years. She was recognized in January as the Cleveland County City Lifestyle Magazine Scholar-Athlete of the Month. Reinke was awarded royalty queen twice for raising the greatest funds for Norman’s High’s philanthropic season, Tigerpalooza. She captains Norman's varsity pom squad and soccer team and has participated in competitive soccer and studio dance most of her life. She is also a member of National Honor Society. Reinke plans to study biomedical engineering in college.
Olivia Tedesco
Tedesco is an AP Scholar with honors, an Oklahoma All-State cheerleader, has achieved the Global Seal of biliteracy, and was selected to be a member of Youth Leadership Oklahoma Class 2022. She serves as the student body president and varsity cheer captain and is also a member of National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, and Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society. She serves on the student leadership team and is a vocalist on the worship team at Wildwood Community Church. She also serves as the development chair of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame Teen Board. She plans to attend Baylor University.
Justin Yang
Yang is an Advanced Placement Scholar with distinction. He is a team mentor and lead builder for Norman advanced robotics. He is founder and president of the Norman High Ping Pong Club and president of symphonic orchestra. He also participates in varsity tennis, Rotary Interact Club, Kindness Club and is a drummer for the Norman Korean Baptist Church Praise Band. He was the 2020 National History Day senior website division national champion. Yang has volunteered for Norman Regional Hospital.
Tuqa Alibadi
Alibadi is a National Speech and Debate Tournament finalist and has ranked first in Oklahoma in Lincoln-Douglas Debate. She was a state runner-up in extemporaneous speaking. Alibadi is president of her senior class, vice president of the Women’s Advocacy Club and active in SPUD – Norman North's philanthropy club. She is also active in High School Democrats of America. Alibadi is an Advanced Placement Scholar with distinction and a Yale Young Global Scholars participant. In addition, she is a math tutor.
Evelyn Combs
Combs was a violist with the Oklahoma All-State orchestra in grades 10-12. In 2021, she attended the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute for creative writing where she wrote and performed a poem about lobsters. This summer, she hopes to attend Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute for orchestra. She loves playing viola, reading and writing short fiction. Some of her stories have appeared in online literary magazines. She is proud to be like her mother, Kathleen, who made Academic All-State in 1996. Combs has been accepted into the OU School of Music. She aspires to publish short story collections, foster dogs, and never stop making music.
Dylan Wall
Wall serves on the state Superintendent’s Advisory Council and is an Advanced Placement scholar with distinction. He is student body vice president and service chair for the Norman North student philanthropy organization SPUD. Wall is a nine-year member of Boy Scouts and has served as a senior patrol leader. He has been named to Order of the Arrow, Boy Scouts’ national honor society. Wall is also active in Oklahoma High School Democrats of America and has served on the Norman Public Schools Experience Group to discuss policies that promote a positive learning environment in the district.
Awardees were chosen from 75 schools in 68 districts across Oklahoma.
To be eligible for Academic All-State, students must meet one of the following criteria: an American College Test (ACT) composite score of at least 30; a combined SAT evidence-based reading and writing and math score of at least 1370; or be selected as a semifinalist for a National Merit Scholarship.
This year’s All-Staters scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with six recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.25. In addition, 29 of this year’s All-Staters are National Merit semifinalists.
Academic All-Staters are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement, as well as letters of recommendation and an essay submitted by each applicant.
“The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic Awards Program is Oklahoma’s premiere awards program honoring academic achievement, innovation and leadership among students and educators in our public schools,” said Elizabeth Inbody, executive director. “By working together to give outstanding students and educators the recognition they deserve, we send a strong message to our state and to the nation that Oklahomans value academic excellence.”
The 2023 Academic All-State class is the 37th to be selected by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. Since the award program’s inception in 1987, some 3,700 high school seniors from 335 school districts have been named Academic All-State scholars.
