The Norman Public Schools Middle School Band Fair welcomed first-time instrumentalists who are looking to try something new.
The event wrapped up Saturday as incoming Whittier and Longfellow middle school students walked into the Norman North band room to try out percussion, trumpets, trombones, clarinets, flutes and even a saxophone.
Joel Regalado, an incoming Longfellow sixth-grader, had the opportunity to try each available instrument. He said it was hard to just pick one.
“I like all the instruments so far,” he said. “I’ll probably pick the flute. I like the nice music it makes.”
He said he plays the recorder, which will help him as he transitions instruments.
Wes Stewart, a parent of an incoming Longfellow student, said it is important for kids to get involved with band.
Originally from Moore, Stewart attended Westmoore High School where he played the trumpet. He said he went on to play in college.
“Band is important. It allows students to express who they are,” Stewart said. “Ultimately, it is just fun, and it’s something they love. In the future, it’s something they can always pursue later.”
He said band introduces kids to new friends.
“They can be short-term friends, and they can be long-term friends,” Stewart said.
Heather Bellows, band director at Whittier, said band is more than learning to play music.
“Not only are they learning the theory, the structure, the mechanics, and the fundamentals of how music works, but they are learning how these elements place them in a position to be a part of something much bigger,” she said. “Music is a vehicle for affecting and influencing people’s lives, for the musician and the listener.”
She said music is a poignant means by which musicians exhibit self-expression.
“It creates opportunities and connections that people would not otherwise have. Students are connected to their peers in their ensemble, they connect with their audience when they perform, and they are connected to a huge network of musicians worldwide,” Bellows said. “They all speak the same language and can share in something that is unique and unexplainable.”
Bellows said students who study music draw upon their knowledge of math, science, history, and language as they learn rhythm, study musical terms which are often in Italian, and connect to people from the past who wrote the music.
“Band teaches discipline, self-efficacy, perseverance, commitment, time-management, problem-solving, and multi-tasking,” she said. “Students learn to work within a group and to apply their knowledge and skills into a collective effort.”
Some band students become music teachers, drum majors, directors, or are put in other positions where they take on leadership roles.
In sixth grade, students are divided into a woodwind class and a brass and percussion class.
“We start out with five and sometimes six instruments,” Bellows said. “Halfway through the sixth-grade year, we begin moving some students to other instruments to fill out the band.”
In seventh grade, students are still divided into the two classes, but by eighth grade, the students are combined into one band class.
Students are encouraged to either purchase or rent their instruments before coming to class, and to facilitate this, the district will hold rental nights Aug. 22-23 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The first night will be presented by Palen Music Center, and the second by Gilliam Music Center.
Bellows said the district is willing to work with students who can’t afford to rent instruments from a music store.
“We never turn a student away due to a financial concern,” she said. “We have some school instruments which are donated to us by individuals, and we have them serviced so they are in good playing condition. We offer these instruments to students who are in need at a rate that is significantly lower than purchasing or renting from a music store.”
To best support their students, Bellows recommends helping them to create a regular practice schedule at home.
“Practice time should include goals with performance-based outcomes,” she said. “It is also extremely helpful for parents to encourage their children. Parents should strive to be positive and help their kids navigate through problems by working through it together or by reaching out to the band director.”
