SLAUGHTERVILLE — Officials have decided to make their city the first in Cleveland County with a Purple Heart designation.
The designation, given by the Military Order of the Purple Heart, formally recognizes cities that honor military veterans killed or wounded in combat. It takes its name from the military honor given to such soldiers.
The city plans to post road signs indicating the Purple Heart designation to passing drivers.
“It’s one more thing that we can be proud of as a township,” said city trustee John Koehler, an Air Force veteran.
Slaughterville is now one of 53 cities in Oklahoma with the designation after the city’s mayor and Board of Trustees voted unanimously on a proclamation for the designation, Koehler said.
City Administrator Ashley VanDeburgh said her grandfather was a Purple Heart recipient, and she knew about the designation from her time working in other city governments before Slaughterville.
“Being new here — and I knew the town had not done this — I wanted to incorporate this within the town,” VanDeburgh said.
A ceremony at Slaughterville City Hall on Wednesday morning drew several veterans, including Cleveland County District 3 Commissioner Harold Haralson. Members of the Marine Corps League Sooner Detachment No. 559 gave the presentation of colors.
At the ceremony, Purple Heart ambassador Amy Stout presented the city with the signs and a plaque.
“Not only are you recognizing our purple heart recipients and their families, but you’re also recognizing all veterans as this being a veteran-friendly community,” Stout said.
VanDeburgh emphasized the importance of veterans.
“Obviously, veterans mean a ton,” she said. “We wouldn’t be here without them, and so this was one small thing to me where we could show our appreciation,” she said.
