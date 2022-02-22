Freezing rain is expected to fall on Norman Wednesday morning — moving University of Oklahoma and Norman Public Schools students to remote learning for the day — followed by temperatures that may not rise above freezing until Saturday.
The Oklahoma City metro area is expected to see sleet from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, National Weather Service meteorologist Jennifer Thompson said Tuesday morning.
NWS reported Tuesday the area would receive a mix of snow and sleet mix and then have a chance of sleet and likely wintry mix overnight Wednesday. Thursday would have a wintry mix and then a slight chance of snow and sleet.
OU will close its Norman campus Wednesday because of the weather, moving classes online and all jobs possible to remote work.
NPS students will participate in remote learning Wednesday. Because the district has just one traditional snow day left on its calendar this year, administration said learning will continue at home Wednesday, and the snow day will be saved for future needs.
"It is important to note that while we work diligently to ensure remote learning provides students with engaging and enriching learning experiences and opportunities, we understand every student’s situation is different," the district's announcement reads. "We can assure you that no student will be penalized for circumstances outside their control."
NPS and OU leaders will both announce a decision about Thursday's plans as soon as possible on Wednesday, they said.
Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing Wednesday and Thursday, NWS reports. The forecast high for Friday is 34 degrees, although Thompson said it’s possible it will stay at or below 32 that day.
Thompson said roads in Norman might still be hazardous throughout Wednesday afternoon depending on how much freezing rain the city gets.
Wind chill is also a concern, Thompson said — the area is expected to have wind chill as low as negative 5 degrees overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
“The air temperatures are going to be very cold, well below freezing, tomorrow when the precipitation starts. So conditions will go downhill rapidly once it moves into the area,” she said. “The commute is a concern just because of the timing, so take it slow.”
Thompson recommended Tuesday that area residents begin dripping their faucets and opening cabinet doors below sinks before the weather hits Wednesday. She also recommended dressing in layers for going outside Wednesday through Friday.