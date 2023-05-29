Summer school and camps offered by Norman Public Schools kick off this week and next, and it’s still not too late to sign up for some programs.
For elementary students who are reading below grade level, remediation classes are offered for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade from 8 a.m. to noon, starting June 8 and running through July 28 at Reagan Elementary School.
Students must be referred to by a school administrator or teacher. For information, parents need to talk to their child’s site administrator.
Special education reading remediation classes for elementary students will run from July 13-29 and July 11-27 from 8 a.m. to noon at Reagan Elementary. Classes for middle and high school students will meet from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Norman High School.
Both remediation classes are offered free of charge to families.
Credit advancement classes offered
High schoolers and middle schoolers looking to get ahead for next year can take Credit Advancement classes, which are self-paced courses run through Imagine Learning, a tuition-based program. The classes starts June 5.
High School credit recovery classes run from July 5-28 at Norman North High School and are free to families. Students are required to attend Monday through Thursday but will work virtually on Fridays.
It isn’t too late for students to meet with their teacher or site administrators to sign up for either credit recovery or credit advancement classes, said Holly Nevels, associate superintendent and chief human resource officer.”
“We are continuing to accept student enrollments for all of our summer programs, and that’s for students from kindergarten to 12th grade,” Nevels said.
Ann Rosales, the district’s Early Childhood director, said summer learning and engagement is key to student success.
“Foundational skills such as decoding, letter recognition and additional facts are likely to weaken if frequent practice does not occur,” Rosales said. “By providing enriching opportunities, students not only have continued practice of these skills, but sharpen them as well.
“These experiences continue a child’s success into the next school year, and also provide stimulating environments that deepen a child’s love for learning.”
Enrichment camps offered
Norman Public Schools is still accepting students who want to enroll in summer camp, which is run through AlphaBEST.
In these week-long tuition-based camps, parents can sign up their children for different activities, including science, technology, engineering, visual arts, theater arts, and fitness.
Camps take place throughout the summer, so for the most accurate information on times and cost, parents can visit alphabest.org/normanok.
“We still have our enrichment camps that elementary kids can sign up for at Reagan Elementary, and we are excited about that,” Nevels said. “We are still enrolling kids for AlphaBEST.”
Two sessions of Middle School Enrichment Camps will be offered at Longfellow Middle School. The first, June 5-9, is fine arts week and the second, June 12-16, is STEM week. The camps are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Camp Invention is a hands-on STEM experience that aligns with district standards and runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 3-7 at Wilson Elementary School. The camp costs $260, but some discounts are offered.
