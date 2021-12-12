The end of the college football season and finals week at the University of Oklahoma means Campus Corner’s shops and restaurants are gearing up for their slowest weeks of the year.
Some business owners say they attempt to strategically compensate for the weeks-long decline in foot traffic with marketing, while others look to lower overhead costs with employee time off and attending trade shows or other industry-related events.
Jerry Hatter, owner of Balfour of Norman, said the shop’s slowest time of the year is the last week of December through January. He said while some shops may experience a quick drop in business immediately following the end of the fall semester, holiday shopping from Sooner fans means reduced commerce for apparel and clothing shops like Balfour in the weeks after Christmas.
“January is completely dead for us, but we always know that it’s going to be a slow period,” said Hatter, who estimates Balfour sees a more than 50% percent drop in sales during January.
Anticipating less revenue following the holiday season means saving money during peak months.
Hatter said he’s become familiar enough with Campus Corner commerce trends to know to save during the fall months, when fans of the crimson and cream are stopping in to purchase gameday apparel.
The back half of the college basketball season tends to bring the foot traffic back after a quiet January, Hatter said.
“People get excited about that by March,” Hatter said.
Helen Wolney, owner of The Apothem, said since January is typically her slowest month, she attends multiple trade shows during that time.
“Students usually don’t come back until the [latter part] of January, so that’s when there’s a couple trade shows we go to, and then it’s time to start getting ready for graduation,” Wolney said.
Wolney said many soon-to-be OU graduates reach out to The Apothem for custom apparel, and the weeks ahead allow her to get inventory on stoles and other graduation-related items.
Kelsy Keiser, manager of Branded Apparel, one of Campus Corner’s newest shops, said the store is actively working to expand its reach through Facebook, an effort that will help sales after holiday shopping winds down.
“We really try to have as big of a social media presence as we can, and when popup events come up we try to do those,” Keiser said. “On Tuesday we will be at a Junior League of Norman mix-and-mingle.”
Gordon Coyier, manager at Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, said the extra home OU football game in September allowed the restaurant to generate enough sales to comfortably make it through the upcoming slower time on Campus Corner.
“We’ve been running about 20% more than last year,” Coyier said. “I feel like we’ve gained enough [momentum] this summer and fall to keep us going.”
Since the majority of Pickleman’s employees are students, Coyier said it wouldn’t be right to schedule them for Christmas break, especially with less patrons around.
“It gives us a chance to step back and give everyone time off after football season,” Coyier said.
Hatter said a convenience following the holidays is an increased opportunity to take time off. On Saturdays during football season, he is often asked if he’s tired amid the fast-paced retail environment.
“I can rest in January,” Hatter said. “Things we can’t do during the football season we do during the slow time coming up.”