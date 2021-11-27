Shops in Norman are looking forward to celebrating Small Business Saturday, and have prepared various promotions and discounts to incentivize shopping local this holiday season.
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, consumers spent nearly $20 billion on Small Business Saturday in 2020. American Express estimates for every dollar spent at a small business, .67 cents stay in that shop’s local community.
RebootNorman, an initiative and website launched by the City of Norman in 2020 to assist in the economic recovery of local businesses, has a Small Business Saturday tab with participating businesses.
At a time when many businesses are trying to make up for lost revenue during COVID-19, the Norman business community asks residents to shop local this Saturday.
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce said while it’s important to shop local every day, Small Business Saturday is about the local impact that shopping small can have.
“Not only do small businesses give back to the community, they employ our friends, family and neighbors,” Martin said. “By shopping local, you’re supporting your community in multiple ways.”
Paige Beall, owner of Tulips on Buchanan Avenue, said they are always grateful for the overwhelming support from Normanites on Small Business Saturday and every day.
She said the holiday is usually one of the busier Saturdays of the year.
“We plan on doing some giveaways, gifts with purchase and having snacks and treats for everybody,” Beall said. “We’re hoping for a fun time with the community.”
Rob Wilson, co-owner of Yellow Dog Coffee Company on Tonhawa Street, said as an owner of a small business struggling through the pandemic, they are excited about the boost that Saturday can bring.
Wilson said all bagged coffee will be 20% off Saturday. Patrons can receive free drip coffee until noon.
Shelley Cox, owner of Cayman’s Clothiers on Main Street, said they are running a promotion for 20% off any single regular-priced item for both women’s and men’s clothing.
“We’re ready to have everyone in the store, and we’ll be here from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and can’t wait to see everyone,” Cox said.