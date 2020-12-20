OKLAHOMA CITY — Applications are now available to assist small businesses with funding for export promotion and training through the State Trade Export Promotion grant program administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The Oklahoma Department of Commerce has been awarded $326,800 in STEP grant funding, to be used to provide training opportunities, research and market entry reports, and reimburse participant companies for approved activities associated with attending trade events, trade missions, website translation and international marketing initiatives for companies across Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Department of Commerce anticipates that through the grant funds, Oklahoma could see over $31 million increase in exporting, benefiting small businesses in the state and expanding Oklahoma’s economy.
Nicole Boyles, STEP Grant Director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, said the intent of the program is to increase the volume of small business exports and increase the value of exports for those businesses.
“This funding from the SBA is a critical component in our overall Export & Trade program in Oklahoma,” Boyles said in a news release. “The STEP grant funds we’ve received help us to build the capacity of current and future small business exporters to compete in the global marketplace and expand their customer base outside of the U.S.”
Brent Kisling, executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, said with 85% of the state’s businesses qualifying as small businesses, providing export and trade services to these companies is no small feat.
“Our team is dedicated to supporting these companies and growing the number of Oklahoma companies that export, which benefits both Oklahoma’s economy and each individual business,” Kisling said in the release.
Boyles said as Oklahoma businesses have been severely impacted by the disruption of the economy caused by COVID-19.
She said trade opportunities were few and far between throughout the year and the grant funding came at a crucial time.
All applicants must submit an application and supporting documentation.
The form can be found at okcommerce.gov/step.
For more information, contact Jesse Garcia, project manager, at stepfund@okcommerce.gov or 815-5136.
