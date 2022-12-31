This Christmas season, small local business owners did not set sales records, but many were happy to do as well as previous years while others struggled to compete with online shopping.
While many experts feared inflation would put a damper on holiday shopping, purchases jumped by 8.5%, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all kinds of payments including cash and debit cards.
Small town shop owners, who have had time to analyze their holiday sales, are happy to break even from last year’s margins.
Jocelyn Wall, owner of The International Pantry, 1618 W. Lindsey St., celebrated the fact that despite inflation, the company did about as well as it did last year.
“You know, it was very comparable to last year,” she said. “As a small business owner, I’m thrilled if things are as good as the year prior. I was pleased with that.”
Wall’s gourmet kitchenware store sells pots and pans, bakeware, cutlery, utensils, and all sorts of kitchen gadgets, as well as cooking classes and gourmet food.
She said this year, people bought small items, adding that inflation may have been the reason for a reluctance to budget big-ticket items.
“I would say we sold tons of little things — lots of little stocking stuffers, which were super popular,” she said. “We sold tons of knives and tons of cookware.”
Big-ticket items that performed well had to do with cookware, which could have also been affected by inflation.
She said that people are cooking a lot at home because of increased food prices, so shoppers needed to replenish their kitchens.
Likewise, Wall said she sold a lot of gift cards for cooking classes because people see them as an investment to help combat the effects of inflated restaurant prices.
Jennifer Austin, a co-owner of Occasions Paper, 2001 W. Main St., told The Transcript her store saw a surge of small-ticket stocking stuffers.
“A big push on stocking stuffers was really big this year,” she said. “I agree with other business owners that more smaller items were sold. They just bought more of the little stuff.”
Austin observed that her customers planned out their shopping trips more meticulously than in previous years, with little impulse buying. Shoppers shopped early, and they came in with purpose.
“Our shoppers shopped a little early. We didn’t have a Christmas Eve rush,” she said. “They were planning ahead a little more. They were planning specifically and thoughtfully in their purchases.”
Many customers came in with a fixed price and said that they needed to buy an item for a Secret Santa exchange.
“There was a big need for secret gift items or gift exchanges, because there were a lot of parties and gift exchanges, compared to previous years,” she said.
These purchases averaged $20 per item, which is on par with spending patterns throughout the store, she said.
According to Austin, last year’s Christmas season superseded what the store did this year, but said the store is on par with revenue from 2020. She attributes the success of her business to shoppers who went out of their way to shop locally.
“We had several shoppers comment that they were going to shop locally this year,” she said.
Holiday sales were down 25% from last year at Copelin’s office supply store, which operates Kidoodles.
Dana Deveraux, store manager, attributes online shopping to the store’s decline in revenue.
“People come in and ask us to show them our toys because they are ordering them on Amazon,” she said. “They ask us to explain it to them. Then they just order them online.”
While some online shoppers disguised their intent, others were up front that they had no intention of buying anything at the store.
“Some of them are quite bold, and will let you know,” Deveraux said. “They will spend a lot of time with an item, and when we ask them if they’d like to purchase it, then they say ‘No, I’m going to order it from Amazon, but I didn’t know anything about it.”
She hopes that the store will still be in operation a year from now. Copelin’s has struggled because many of its manufacturers have ceased operations.
She said that sometimes her store’s pricing is better than what is found online, but people are in the habit of doing their own research.
“There’s other items that we are so much better at on pricing, but they don’t know that because they haven’t given us a chance,” she said.
Deveraux said that it is important to support local businesses, even if certain price points are a little higher than what they can find on Amazon, Walmart, or other online or big box retailers. Her sentiment was invoked by other business owners.
“When you buy online, they don’t wrap your presents, you don’t get customer service, and they don’t donate locally,” Austin said. “We are the ones giving back to local services, including jog-a-tons and other school fundraisers.”
