The Norman City Council will discuss changing the city’s smoking ordinance in certain parks to qualify for grants during a study session Tuesday.
Tobacco products have been banned at city parks since 2009, but certain exceptions remain, including parking lots attached to playgrounds and the Westwood Golf Course, according to a staff report. The council added a ban on vaping and cannabis products to the ordinance in 2021, and to comply with state law included “indoor workplaces, vehicles providing public transportation, or at a meeting of a public body.”
If the council adopts a total ban on tobacco products in all parks, the city could qualify for up to $100,000 in grants from the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), the report indicates.
Other business
Following the study session, the council will convene in regular session and is expected to adopt final plats for new homes and approve a $15 million loan for water meter upgrades.
The Bellatona addition, located at State Highway 9 and east of 36th Avenue SE, was approved by the Norman Development Committee in August 2020 and holds 69 single family lots, three commercial lots and an open space for stormwater detention. The final plat is on the consent agenda.
A second final plat for 16.76 acres and 52 residential lots in the Flint Hills addition will include covenants to protect a water quality protection zone, the staff report reads. The developer will contribute $371,437 to the city for street paving, stormwater drainage and sidewalk improvements, and a $17,727 traffic impact fee. Private parkland will also be dedicated to the homeowners association.
AMI
A $15 million loan through the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB) for automatic water meter infrastructure is also on the consent agenda.
The loan would supplement a $2 million grant the city obtained from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for the technology. Automatic Meter Infrastructure (AMI) reads water meters in real time, which allows city workers to detect leaks more quickly and reliably gauge water consumption, Norman Utilities Director Chris Mattingly has said.
The AMI upgrades to the system will be financed by the Oklahoma Clean Water State Revolving Fund, according to a statement from OWRB.
Norman residents declined to approve a water rate increase in April 2021, which would have provided the extra money as collateral for a revenue bond to pay for AMI and water replacement lines.
The utilities department will eventually replace approximately 40,000 water meters and the electronics required to automatically transmit meter readings to the city across its service area, the statement reads. Most of the meters are read manually, and a large portion of the utility’s meters are nearing or past the expected life span.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.