Norman and Cleveland County officials reported multiple vehicle collisions during a 24-hour period marked by snowfall and "slick" streets and roads.
The Norman Police Department reported eight crashes that occurred during Tuesday's winter storm. Injuries were reported in five of the collisions.
Collisions between 9 a.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday were included in the total, according to department spokesperson Meghan Jackson.
“During the same period, we were operating on ‘slick streets,’ meaning we were deferring most non-injury collisions and asking motorists to exchange information,” Jackson told The Transcript.
During the same period, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office reported one injury accident, two non-injury accidents and eight motorist assists.
