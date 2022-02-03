National Weather Service forecasters predicted Thursday morning that snow would continue to accumulate throughout the day, but that sun and warmer temps are on their way Friday.
Norman had a forecast high of 17 degrees on Thursday, and at least a 50% chance of snow into part of the night.
But the continued possibility of snow will be followed by temperatures in the mid- to upper-20s, NWS Norman forecaster Ryan Bunker said.
“By sunrise (Friday), we’re going to be looking at partly cloudy skies, if not mostly sunny, so that will be nice to see sun again,” he said.
Bunker said the city was expected to get at least one more inch of snow Thursday, on top of the 4 inches that had fallen by midday. More snow was also possible, which would put the total at 6-7 inches, he said.
He said some flurries could continue into early morning Friday, but that snow would generally be done by end of day Thursday.
“We’re not expecting any ice to accumulate (at this point),” he said. “It’s all going to be snow.”
Bunker also said wind speeds would die down between Thursday and Friday morning to 5-10 mph. The slowing winds will keep the snow from drifting more than it has, he said.
Even with the higher temperatures Friday, Bunker still advised residents to minimize skin exposure if they have to go outside. Wind chill could still fall as low as -3 on Friday, according to NWS predictions.
He also asked that residents not drive if they don’t have to. And if they must get behind the wheel, he said they should take extra caution.
“Especially if you see snow on the ground, just make sure you drive slow, just make sure you give yourself enough distance between you and the car in front of you, leave early,” he said.
School closings
Norman Public Schools has canceled all school activities and declared a traditional snow day Friday due to the inclement weather. Coaches and sponsors should be in touch with groups and teams with details on the closure, according to a news release.
The University of Oklahoma also announced Thursday afternoon that its Norman campus would be closed Friday, moving classes and work online.