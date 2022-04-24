A partnership has started renovating for a new gathering space complete with food, beer and patio seating in downtown Norman.
Community Through Beer, a local group of friends with a shared enthusiasm for craft beer and the camaraderie and conversation it can catalyze, have teamed up with Cameron Brewer, a metro area banker, to open The Standard at 315 E. Gray St, in the old Norman Body Works building.
CTB partner Brad Mullenix said they would like to have The Standard open by the start of football season, but the exact timeline remains unclear.
“We’re shooting for the fall,” Mullenix said. “We don’t want to miss a game day if we can afford it, so this year for sure.”
Mullenix said The Standard will be warm and rustic. The group plans to leave the barrel ceiling intact and install warm lighting to compliment the wood tones.
Mullenix estimates the indoor space to be between 5,000 and 6,000 square feet, with more than 7,000 square feet of outdoor space.
Like CTB’s other projects, such as The Patriarch in Edmond and Social Capital in north Oklahoma City, their newest endeavor will also focus on community and family.
“The best feature of the building is the person sitting across from me, and that’s not different with The Standard,” said Mullenix. “The standard is going to feel more like The Patriarch than any of our other locations.”
Plans for the menu are far from finalized, but Mullenix said patrons can expect a homestyle menu with fried chicken and some vegan and gluten-free options.
While CTB’s projects focus on being in the moment with minimal distractions, Mullenix said they would be remiss if they opened The Standard in Norman without televisions for game days.
“We’re thinking back and forth about how many televisions we want and where to put them,” Mullenix said. “That’s kind of the conversation right now, but it certainly is not going to be a sports bar.”
The Standard will join a downtown beer lineup of multiple breweries such as Lazy Circles, Beer Is Good, Equity Brewing and eventually 405 Brewing Co.
Mullenix said multiple breweries are near their other beer-centered businesses in Oklahoma City and Edmond, but they see it as a synergy, not a competition.
Before opening The Patriarch in Edmond, a pub owner told their city council “a rising tide supports many ships.”
“If there’s more reasons to come downtown, it’s going to bring more customers to everybody, and he was right about that,” Mullenix said.